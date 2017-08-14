Anglers battling for the biggest bass

Phenomenal fishing was one of the reasons Port Colborne was chosen to be part of the Berkley B1 Championship Tour, said tournament president Ben Woo.



“There’s a bass factory right off of the city,” said Woo, just days ahead of the fishing tournament on Lake Erie.



Woo said it’s the first year for the tournament, which started in 2009 in Quebec, in Ontario. He said a poll was taken of anglers that participate in the event asking where they wanted to fish.



“They said the Bay of Quinte and Port Colborne … it was a popular choice”



Logistics, he said, factored into the decision to host the event in the city at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park as well.



“We’re able to put on a large show … there’s the park, the stage and the marina and a lot of space for the 160 anglers. It made sense. We came to the city and they were onboard,” said Woo, a guide angler and TV and radio show host.



Anglers will battle it out for $75,000 in cash and prizes including a Ranger bass boat package courtesy of Maple City Marine.



The tournament was starting to set up on Monday, in preparation for the two-day event, August 18-19, which will be livestreamed with multiple cameras on Facebook at www.facebook.com/berkleyb1open/.



While tournament organizers were starting to set up, Woo said anglers in the tournament were on Lake Erie practicing.



“They were out looking for where the bass are, where they were going to go, how they were going to plan their day and manage their time.”



Anglers were allowed to fish in both Canadian and American waters during practice and those waters are also open during the tournament. Ninety-five per cent of the anglers taking part in the tournament are Canadian, from Quebec and Ontario. There are a number of anglers from the Niagara Region as well.



“It’s a live release event … we have a live release boat,” he said.



Woo said anglers are allowed five bass a day, smallmouth or largemouth, and after the first day, the field will be cut in half. He said Lake Erie is known for its giant smallmouth bass and expects that’s what those coming to watch the weigh-in will see.



“The Bay of Quinte saw largemouth bass,” he said.



Boats leave in waves during the event, with the first group of 25 leaving at 7 a.m., followed by a waves of 25 every 10 minutes. The first wave returns for weigh-in at 3 p.m.



