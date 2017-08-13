Following are the top three, winning times and placement of rowing crews from Niagara from finals at the 135th Royal Canadian Henley Regatta in St. Catharines.

Only gold medals are awarded at the Henley, which is the national championship for rowing clubs in Canada.

The Notre Dame and South Niagara rowing clubs both train out of Welland:

Day 1

Senior women’s single: 1. Victoria City, 7:34.71; 2. UBC, 3. Western.

Senior lightweight men’s double: 1. Argentina, 6:25.40; 2. UWO, 3. Hanlan.

Under-19 men’s single: 1. Maritime, 6:54.51; 2. Guelph, 3. Don, 4. Ridley Grad, Steven Rosts; 5. South Niagara, Alex Jastremski.

Under-23 women’s lightweight single: 1. Leander, 7:54.19; 2. UBC, 3. Craftsbury.

Under-23 men’s double: 1. Riverside, 6:29.51; 2. GMS, 3. Peterborough, 6. St. Catharines, Nicholas Heffernan, Zachary Koroll.

Under-19 women’s coxed four: 1. West Side, 7:08.36; 2. Resilent, 3. Argonaut.

Under-23 women’s pair: 1. UBC, 7:20.62; 2. UTS, 3. UBC.

Senior men’s single: 1. Ottawa, 6:50.94; 2. St. Catharines, Matthew Finely, 3. UVic.

Under-17 women’s double: 1. Ridley Grad, Gracie Leon, Hailey Mercuri, 7:27.82; 2. Steel City, 3. Burnaby Lake, 5. Notre Dame, Nicole Hare, Gillian Jansen; 6. South Niagara, Lauren Nuccitelli, Madison Thomas.

Under-23 men’s lightweight single: 1. Argentina, 7:04.22, 2. Espana, 3. Burnaby Lake.

Senior women’s lightweight double: 1. Argentina, 7:02.50; 2. Ridley Grad, Caitlin Pauls, Katherine Walker; 3. Ridley Grad, Amber Cuthbertson, Allison Whitty.

Under-19 men’s coxed four: 1. CRI, 6:28.61; 2. Vesper, 3. Albany, 6. St. Catharines, Jamie Patterson, Lachlan MacKenzie, Lucas Abein, Jackson Stone, Clara Halston, coxswain.

Senior women’s eight: 1. Calgary, 6:18.97; 2. Central Development; 3. Riverside.

Under-17 men’s quad: 1. Don, 6:15.30; 2. Saratoga, 3. Norcal, 4. Ridley Grad, Ridley Mohammed, Proietto, Kolton Paxson, James Shaw.

Under-19 women’s single: 1. Narragansett, 7:43.44; 2. Argentina, 3. Knowlton, 5. St. Catharines, Grace Humphrey.

Senior men’s lightweight four: 1. UWO, 6:10.11; 2. Ottawa, 3. West Side Development.

Senior men’s pair: 1. Leander, 6:31.01; 2. Henderson Development, 3. Edinburgh.

Day 2

Senior women’s lightweight four: 1. Vesper, 7:23.99; 2. Ottawa, 3. Calgary.

Under-23 men’s single: 1. Peterborough, 6:52.26; 2. NYAC, 3. Argentina, 5. Ridley Grad, William Bryden.

Under-19 men’s double: 1. Victoria City, 6:24.49; 2. Ridley Grad, Matthew Schulz, Steven Rosts; 3. Don.

Senior men’s lightweight single: 1. Ottawa, 6:50.96; 2. Victoria City, 3. Espana.

Under-23 women’s eight: 1. Central Development, 6:10.69; 2. Vesper, 3. UBC.

Senior women’s pair: 1. Victoria City, 7:11.52; 2. Winnipeg, 3. Winnipeg, 5. St. Catharines, Cayley Firth, Stephanie Mowder.

Senior men’s four: 1. Henderson Development, 5:56. 95; 2. Edinburgh, 3. Mendota, 5. St. Catharines, Jacob Thomas, Alex Roger, Ryan Malcowski, Ian Pierce.

Senior men’s 64-kilogram coxed four: 1. St. Catharines, Justin Aubin, Gavin Allan, Donald Bagozzi, Malcolm Cavanagh, Dana Warren, coxswain, 6:38.55; 2. Detroit, 3. Belen Jesuit, 4. South Niagara, Jeremy Langelaan, Jacob Combe, Alex Barnes, Joshua Lenson, Evelyn Bianchin, coxswain.

Under-19 women’s double: 1. St. Catharines, Anna Maloney, 7:09.35; 2. Ottawa, 3. City Island.

Under-23 men’s lightweight four: 1. West Side Development, 6:02.45; 2. Riverside, 3. St. Catharines, Zach Whitely, Owen Voelkner, Mack Berkhout, Noah Van Helvert.

Under-23 women’s lightweight pair: 1. Craftsbury, 7:22.52; 2. UVic, 3. Vesper.

Senior women’s lightweight single: 1. Ridley Grad, Katherine Walker, 7:34.24; 2. Ridley Grad, Allison Whitty, 3. Ottawa, 4. Ridley Grad, Caitlin Pauls.

Under-17 men’s eight: 1. St. Catharines, Ryan Holland, Jack Pratt, David Picard, Evan MacRae, Andrew Barry, Lucas Celia, Christian McAlpine, Joe Coughler, Nicholas Murray-Coplen, coxswain.

Under-23 women’s double: 1. Sydney University, 7:02.27; 2. Knowlton, 3. Detroit.

Under-23 men’s eight: 1. Vesper, 5:34.08; 2. Saratoga, 3. UVic.

Senior men’s double: 1. Fedemex, 6:13.33; 2. Peterborough, 3. Hanlan.

Under-17 women’s quad: 1. Burnaby Lake, 6:50.18; 2. Don, 3. South Niagara, Nia Maidens, Lauren Nuccitelli, Madison Thomas.

Day 3

Senior men’s eight: 1. UVic, 5:46.09; 2. California, 3. Mendota.

Senior women’s four: 1. Calgary, 6:58.10; 2. Winnipeg, 3. Riverside, 4. St. Catharines, Cayley Firth, Alyssa Toffolo, Amanda Martin, Stephanie Mowder.

Under-23 women’s quad: 1. Crescent, 6:15.59; 2. St. Catharines, Alex Roger, Ethan McAlpine, Nicholas Heffernan, Zachary Koroll; 3. CRI.

Under-17 women’s coxed four: 1. TBC, 7:21.22; 2. Bare Hill, 3. St. Catharines, Yaz Savas, Augusta Walker, Isabel Frolick, Georgi Schellenberg, Sarah Vandervalk, coxswain.

Under-19 men’s pair: 1. St. Catharines, Andrew Allan, Mitchell Rodgers, 6:51.44; 2. Hudson River, 3. South Niagara, Graeme McKinley, Lynden Whitley.

Under-23 women’s lightweight double: 1. Craftsbury, 7:10.00; 2. California, 3. UBC.

Under-17 men’s single: 1. Don, 7:15.4; 2. Narragansett, 3. Calgary.

Senior men’s lightweight pair: 1. Ottawa, 6:45.52; 2. TBC, 3. Ottawa.

Under-23 men’s lightweight double: 1. Argentina, 6:27.23; 2. Peterborough, 3. St. Catharines, Alex Powell, Taylor Ashwood,

Senior women’s lightweight four: 1. Argonaut, 6:53.03; 2. Ottawa, 3. St. Catharines, Andrea Jansen, Sarah-Jan Mambella, Alicia Piazza, Jennifer Beaudette; 4. South Niagara, Julia Labricciosa, Peyton Learn, Sarah Fuller, Rebecca Camplin.

Under-19 women’s pair: 1. Brockville, 7:37.31; 2. Westerville, 3. Saratoga.

Under-23 women’s quad: 1. Sydney University, 6:36.80; 2. Craftsbury, 3. Montreal.

Senior women’s double: 1. Argentina, 7:12.13; 2. Victoria City, 3. Kingston.

Under-23 men’s pair: 1. Henderson Development, 7:15.54; 2. Leander, 3. UWO.

Men’s single 500-metre dash: 1. St. Catharines, Matthew Finley, 1:32.30; 2. UVic, 3. Calgary.

Women’s single 500-metre dash: 1. Victoria City, 1:46.84; 2. Conshocken, 3. Fredericton.

Men’s lightweight eight 500-metre dash: 1. St. Catharines, Zach Whitely, Nolan Van Helvert, Owen Voelkner, Mack Berkhout, Eric Buchanan, Brandon Andrews, Alex Powell, Taylor Ashwood, Aurora Gordon, coxswain, 1:26; 2. Belen Jusuit, excluded, Belen Jesuit, TBC.

Women’s lightweight eight 500-metre dash: 1. St. Catharines, Olivia Bagshaw, Marina Rose, Carly Zanatta, Alicia Piazza, Andrea Jansen, Sarah-Jan Mambella, Jennifer Beaudette, Erin Corkery, Mary Rao, coxswain; 1:32.78; 2. Argonaut, 3. Saratoga.

Men’s lightweight single 500-metre dash: 1. Burnaby Lake, 1:37.25; 2. Victoria City, 3. Edmonton.

Women’s lightweight single 500-metre dash: 1. Ottawa, 54.47; 2. Guelph, Union.

Men’s 500-metre dash: 1. UVic, 1:16.85; 2. Sarasota, 3. Mendota.

Women’s 500-metre dash: 1. Central Development, 1:29.57; 2. Saratoga, 3. Riverside.

Sunday

Under-19 women’s quad: 1. St. Catharines, Emma Dockray, Lauren Kelly, Anna Maloney, Emily Stewart, 6:55.91; 2. Charles River, 3. Resilent.

Senior men’s lightweight quad: 1. Peterborough, 6:09.35; 2. Ottawa, 3. Kingston; 4. St. Catharines, Brandan Andrews, Taylor Ashwood, Eric Buchanan, Alex Powell.

Women’s championship pair: 1. NTC, 7:02.29; 2. NTC, 3. NTC, 6. St. Catharines, Stephanie Mowder, Cayley Firth.

Men’s championship pair: 1. Argentina, 6:49.26; 2. Mendota, 3. Dartmouth Development.

Under-19 men’s quad: 1. Ridley Grad, Ethan Enns, Matthew Schultz, Steven Rosts, Seth Moyer, ; 2. Maritime, 3. Amadeusz, 4. St. Catharines, Jacob Martens, Abram Van Engelen, Joshua Martens.

Senior men’s 64-kilogram single: 1. NYAC, 7:27.88; 2. GMS, 3. Pioneer Valley.

Senior women’s quad: 1. Winnipeg, 6:38.49; 2. Ridley Grad, Alison Whitty, Katherine Walker, Amber Cutherbertson, Caitlin Pauls; 3. Argentina.

Senior women’s 52-kilogram coxed four: 1. Wyandotte, 7:53.90; 2. St. Catharines, Shae-Lynn Antonides, Riley Young, Magtha McCormack, Sawyer Washuta, Riley Pisek; 3. West Side.

Under-17 men’s coxed four: 1. St. Catharines, Jack Pratt, Christian McAlpine, Lucas Celia, Andrew Barry, Nicholas Murray-Coplen, 6:35.75; 2. Argonaut, 3. CRI.

Senior men’s lightweight eight: 1. St. Catharines, Mack Berkhout, Zach Whiteley, Taylor Ashwood, Eric Buchanan, Owen Voelkner, Noah Van Helvert, Alex Powell, Brandan Andrews, Aurora Gordon, coxswain, 5:55.62; 2. Riversidem 3. NYAC, 4. South Niagara, Olen Noel, S. Hannon-Kozlowski, Jeremy Langelaan, Kevin Keith, Christopher Rusin, Alex Barnes, Lynden Whitley, Graeme McKinley, Kennedy Keith, coxswain.

Senior women’s lightweight eight: 1. Argonaut, 2. Ottawa, 3. St. Catharines, Olivia Bagshaw, Marina Rose, Olivia Jose, Alicia Piazza, Andrea Jansen, Sarah-Jan Mambella, Jennifer Beaudette, Erin Corkery, Mary Rao, coxswain.

Under-23 men’s four: 1. Henderson Development, 6:09.99; 2. UVic, 3. Mendota

Under-23 women’s four: 1. UBC, 6:51.03; 2. Central Development, 3. Riverside.

Senior men’s quad: 1. Penn AC, 6:03.52; 2. Riverside, 3. Peterborough.

Under-19 men’s eight: 1. St. Catharines, Andrew Allan, Mitchell Rodgers, Abram Van Engelen, Jacob Martens, Jacob Tyrer, Cameron Walsh, William Galloway, Charles Pratt, Tyler Vanderloos, coxswain, 5:58.79; 2. CRI, 3. Monmouth.

Under-17 women’s single: 1. Leander, 8:19.64; 2. Fredericton, 3. Zimbabwe.

Under-19 women’s eight: 1. CRI, 6:46.23; 2. West Side, 3. Cambridge.

Senior women’s lightweight quad: 1. Ridley Grad, Alison Whitty, Katherine Walker, Amber Cuthbertson, Caitlin Pauls, 6:48.23; 2. Craftsbury, 3. Leander.

Under-23 men’s lightweight pair: 1. Indianapolis, 6:52.13; 2. UWO, 3. Leander.

Under-23 women’s single: 1. Kingston, 7:46.48; 2. Knowlton, 3. Don.

Under-17 men’s double: 1. Saratoga, 7:03.22; 2. Notre Dame, Matthew Thompson, Raphael Berz; 3.Cambridge, 4. Ridley Grad, James Shaw, Nikolas Schramm.

Under-23 women’s lightweight four: 1. UVic, 7:24.09; 2. Ottawa, 3. Saratoga, 4. St. Catharines, Andrea Jansen, Sarah-Jan Mambella, Alicia Piazza, Erin Corkery.

Women’s championship single: 1. NTC, 7:33.40; 2. NTC, 3. NTC.

Men’s championship single: 1. Ottawa, 7:00.55; 2. Fedemex, 3. St. Catharines, Daniel De Groot.

Women’s championship eight: 1. NTC, 6:13.82; 2. Calgary, 3. Vesper.

Men’s championship eight: 1. Leander Boat Club, Composite Boat 1, including Taylor Ashwood, Matthew Finley, St. Catharines Rowing Club, 5:49.72; 2. Leander Boat Club, Composite Boat 2; 3. California.