Young medal winner overcomes life's odds

Twelve-year-old Kiesha Embrey has a lot of challenges in her life, but for someone who wasn’t even supposed to live past the age of four months, she’s doing very well.

Her mom, Port Colborne resident Tammy Embrey, said Kiesha has numerous disabilities, including two rare lung conditions, hip dysplasia, legal blindness and she’s also been recently diagnosed with osteoporosis. The preteen isn’t able to do much on her own, even sit up, but what she can do, she’s doing well.

Embrey said at the end of the school year, her daughter, who attended Niagara Children’s Centre in St. Catharines, received not only one, but five medals for her achievements.

“You never hear of special needs kids excelling in school or anything really,” Embrey said.

Kiesha received medals for friendship, creative arts, math and communications while also receiving the principal’s leadership award.

“We were shocked because that medal is usually given to … the top honours kids or valedictorians,” she said of the principal’s award.

She described the awards ceremony as particularly emotional. She said she and her husband were asked to attend since Kiesha would be getting a medal, but they didn’t know how many medals she’d be receiving or for what.

Kiesha’s classmates and teachers were in attendance, and Embrey said many had tears in their eyes.

She said everyone, including teachers and doctors, have been impressed with the young girl’s progress and how much she’s excelling. Embrey said her family is in awe, since not only was she not supposed to live, but they were told if she did live, she would be in a vegetative state.

Instead, she’s learned to do math in her own way and is learning to communicate with a device that uses symbols.

Embrey said next year Kiesha will be returning to mainstream school, attending Quaker Road Public School in Welland, where there is a special education program.

She said it’s going to be a new experience and a new lesson in trust. At the Children’s Centre, Kiesha had much more one-on-one care and several therapy sessions a day; at Quaker, things will be different.

One of her biggest anxieties is that since Kiesha is non-verbal she might not be able to communicate if something happens to her.

She said having her family and the support of people she’s connected with online who have similar stories helps her through tough moments like this.

Embrey, who said Kiesha’s story was first featured in The Tribune when the girl was about three years old, said she continues to share to show other parents with special needs children they aren’t alone in their journey and there is hope for progress and even success.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune