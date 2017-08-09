PHOTO GALLERY: Firefighter training
Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services volunteer firefighter Beau Sutherland jumps into an old section of the Welland Canal Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in Port Colborne, ON. Firefighters were practicing water rescue techniques in the canal, which has walls between two and four meters high in various locations. Dave Johnson/Welland Tribune/Postmedia Network
Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services volunteer firefighters were practicing water rescue techniques in an old section of the Welland Canal Tuesday night.