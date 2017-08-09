We’re in the dog days of August.

So, that makes it as good a time as any to connect St. Catharines with this summer’s big movie hit, Dunkirk.

Admittedly, the link between St. Catharines and the French city is a tenuous one.

But I did intimate this is a rather slow news period, right?

OK, here’s the sketch:

In 1989, three St. Catharines officials, including Mayor Joe McCaffery, travelled to France to sign a “co-operation agreement” with the Dunkirk chamber of commerce in the hope of spurring international trade for both parties.

Sorry if you were counting on a heart-warming tale of a future St. Catharines man rescuing soldiers in his fishing boat from the beaches of Dunkirk in the spring of 1940.

That may have happened, but the above economic twinning tale is all I got.

Never heard of it? You’re not alone.

Heck, I apparently sent a reporter to France to cover the signing ceremony and I didn’t even remember it. More on that later.

The Dunkirk side was the initiator of this friendship treaty.

The free trade agreement between Canada and the United States had come into effect earlier that year, and the port city in northern France was looking for a North American partnership that might give it a foot in the door.

Europe was set to move to a single market in 1993, so Dunkirk used that potential mutual benefit as a lure to attract the twinning interest of a trade-minded Ontario community.

It chose St. Catharines over Windsor, North Bay and Hamilton. St. Catharines accepted the proposal. The economic wedding was held in early June 1989, attended on the bride’s side by McCaffery, city clerk Tom Derreck and business development officer Bryan Morris.

At that time, my old colleague at The Standard Kevin Cavanagh was on an Oxford University fellowship. I was the paper’s assignment editor then, and contacted Kevin to see if he would be interested in hopping over the English Channel to cover the ceremony on the company’s dime. He was and he proceeded to hop.

I had little memory of this until Kevin, now Brock University’s director of communications, reminded me of it the other day. All I had was this vague recollection of a Second World War reunion involving McCaffery.

That was actually part of the story, an element that proved to be unintentionally uncomfortable for the mayor.

Somehow, the Dunkirk hosts got word that in 1945 McCaffery had been hospitalized in nearby Oostduinkerque, Belgium, which had been liberated by Canadian soldiers. They assumed McCaffery was injured during those liberation efforts and arranged a stop in the Belgian city where a group of local officials prepared a warm welcome.

Problem was, McCaffery’s hospital stay wasn’t directly related to the liberation. The one-time dispatch rider with the Toronto-Scottish regiment received his injuries from a nasty motorcycle spill on a bomb-cratered road in the Netherlands, some months after the Canadian army had passed through. The nearest hospital was in Oostduinkerque. Thus, his stay there.

McCaffery tried his best to explain the real story. Didn’t seem to matter though. The hosts remained grateful for the presence of a visiting Canadian war vet.

The mayor eventually steered the conversation to the present and reached into his briefcase to pull out a city plaque for the Belgians.

Cavanagh was on hand to record the following exchange.

“What are zee bees for?” asked a somewhat perplexed official examining the plaque.

“That shows we’re busy,” explained McCaffery.

Anyway, back to Dunkirk.

The French connection was sealed in a ceremony marked by optimism and mutual admiration, and attended by 35 area business people, politicians and journalists.

The agreement called for dialogue “to develop a joint plan of action with regard to trade and commercial exchanges” among other aspirational investment goals.

Alas, the marriage was short-lived, dying of neglect and indifference.

Still, when discussing the movie Dunkirk, you can now impress those around you by noting St. Catharines was once twinned with the famous Second World War port.

Just be hazy on the details.

