The Niagara Parks Commission and FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre will celebrate Indigenous culture with an outdoor concert Aug. 19.

Rumble at the Falls, taking place at Oakes Garden Theatre, will combine live music and video clips for a showcase of Native American musicians.

Inspired by the Smithsonian Institution exhibit Up Where We Belong: Native Musicians in Popular Culture, the show will feature footage from the Hot Docs award-winning documentary Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World.

Show producer Tim Johnson calls Oakes Garden Theatre “one of the most spectacular outdoor performance venues in the world,” and feels the proximity to the falls will “symbolically and literally power this incredible concert.”

The show will feature music by Indigenous icons like Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson, Charley Patton and Jimi Hendrix, whose paternal grandmother was one-quarter Cherokee.

The show is a prelude to the Celebration of Nations at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre Sept. 8 to 10.

“This isn’t just a concert, it’s music history come to life,” says Celebration of Nations artistic director Michele-Elise Burnett. “What can be more fascinating, and in this case more entertaining, than coming to an awareness of the Indigenous influences in the development of North American popular music.”

A bi-national program designed by Burnett will kick off the concert: Drums Across Niagara will feature two Indigenous drum groups, one on each side of the Niagara Gorge, alternately playing traditional songs.

The free show begins at 7:30 p.m.