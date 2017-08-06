Pelham Indie Music Festival taking over Peace Park

The first Pelham Indie Music Festival takes over Peace Park in Fonthill on Saturday.

The festival, in partnership with Niagara Investment in Culture, will be a day of celebrating local art and live music.

Musical acts include Cameron Lee, Ron Whitman, Mary Lou Minor, Jessica Wilson, Too Much of Jon and Spencer Burton. The event runs 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“The indie music festival serves as a much-needed outlet for local artists to showcase their skills and talents, as the opportunities for a paid performance in this area are fairly scarce,” Jodi Hendriks, culture and community enhancement programmer for the Town of Pelham, said in a release.

She said by providing an environment for Niagara residents to gather and show their support for local artists, there is a growing hope festivals of this nature will strengthen connections between the artists and the community at large.

“Art, in any of its forms, is important to every community,” said Marc MacDonald, public relations and marketing specialist with the town.

“We’re hoping, with the Pelham Indie Music Festival, that we can shine some light on the tremendous talent that resides in our own backyard. We’re excited that our local artists will have a platform to be seen and heard; it should be a great show.”

Wine, beer and cider will be available from One & Kettle, 26 Acres Cider and Vineland Estates Winery and food will be available from Zest Restaurant and Fonthill Lions Club.

The event is still calling for local artists to set up their art in the park to promote and sell their pieces. People interested should contact Hendriks via email at jhendriks@pelham.ca.

Peace Park is at 20 Pelham Town Square in Fonthill.

The event page can be found at pelham.ca/indiefest.

Pelham Indie Music Festival

3 p.m.: Cameron Lee

3:45 p.m.: Ron Whitman

5 p.m.: Mary Lou Minor

6:30 p.m.: Jessica Wilson

7 p.m.: Too Much of Jon

9 p.m. Spencer Burton