Because of a quirky kitty named Sabu, Wainfleet resident Joanne Copeland is now a published author.

Copeland, a horse trainer and riding instructor, submitted a story about her cat to Chicken Soup for the Soul more than a year ago after she saw a call for submissions in the back of another of the series’ books.

One of its latest editions, titled The Cat Really Did That?, available next Tuesday, focuses on silliness and mischievousness known to cats. The book highlights the stories of rescued and adopted cats in particular.

Copeland said Sabu fits right in.

“She was fun to write about because she was a fun, feisty little cat,” she said with a smile.

Sabu died in 2011 at 19 years of age, but the calico’s stories live on. Without wanting to give too much away, Copeland said Sabu was the kind of cat that liked to ride in cars and hang out with dogs. She loved Copeland, but was less sure about other people.

Copeland said it was difficult to condense any story about Sabu into a 1,200-word limit, but she managed. She said she has many more stories she could tell about her as well.

“I just did it for fun, basically,” she said of why she submitted the story.

She kind of forgot about doing so, and didn’t really expect to get a response because the Chicken Soup for the Soul series receives thousands of submissions.

She called it beginner’s luck that her first-ever submission was accepted.

She said it’s a pretty exciting experience, and she’s looking forward to sharing the book with her family and friends. She received a number of contributor copies and is planning to have a small book signing on Saturday, Aug. 12, between 10 a.m. and noon at the cat adoption centre at Seaway Mall in Welland, where she volunteers. From every copy she sells at the signing, she’ll donate $5 to the centre. As an animal lover — she has three other cats as well as a horse — she’s happy to help causes that help animals.

Chicken Soup for the Soul is donating royalties from The Cat Really Did That? and its sister book The Dog Really Did That? to American Humane, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit that ensures the safety and well-being of animals.

