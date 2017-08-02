Last chance for Hospice Niagara draw tickets

As of Thursday, there are just four days left until Hospice Niagara draws the winner of their annual five car draw.

Tickets are over 80 per cent sold but can still be purchased last minute by either calling 905-984-8766 and choosing option five, by downloading the order form and emailing and faxing or mailing it in once completed, or by stopping by the Stabler Centre at 403 Ontario St., Unit 2, St. Catharines.

The ticket kiosk at the Stabler Centre closes on Monday August 7 at 3 p.m.

The final chance to purchase tickets will be at the St. Catharines Rotary Ribfest in Montebello Park during the weekend.

The Ribfest kiosk closes Monday at 6:15 p.m.

If ordering by phone or order forms, forms must be received by Monday, August 7 at 12 p.m. and phone lines will close on the Monday at noon.

This year’s prizes include a Chevrolet Silverado (or $34,000 cash), a Mazda MX5 RF GT (or $40,000 cash), and a Toyota Corolla LE (or $20,000 cash).