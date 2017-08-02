Gates calls on province to probe river discharge

Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates has asked the Ontario minister of the environment and climate change to investigate the discharge that was released into the Niagara River from a New York State wastewater management facility this past weekend.

“I am asking you to investigate this matter immediately and find out definitively what this black discharge was composed of, ensure that no damage was done to the Niagara River and take steps to ensure that such an incident does not occur again,” wrote Gates, in a letter sent to Minister Chris Ballard Wednesday.

“By reaching out to your federal counterpart and our counterparts in New York State, you can investigate this situation and provide the information needed to ensure residents that no lasting damage was done to the river and that incidents like this will not occur again in the future.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he doesn’t believe the Niagara Falls, N.Y. Water Board’s statement the discharge from the local wastewater treatment plant was within permitted limits.

The wastewater discharges turned the water near the base of Niagara’s falls black at the height of a busy tourist weekend.

Cuomo directed state regulators to investigate, and told reporters Tuesday he believes there will be a criminal investigation because of the potential seriousness of the situation.

Cuomo said Monday the expulsion of foul-smelling, black water into the Niagara River on Saturday may have violated state water quality standards.

The city’s water board said it was part of routine maintenance.

The dark water enveloped the dock for the popular Maid of the Mist tour boats on the American side of the falls.

The murky water had dissipated by Sunday morning.

Cuomo said the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is conducting the investigation. Violations carry a maximum penalty of US$37,500 each.

Lindsay Davidson, a spokesman for the Ontario Ministry of Environment, told The Niagara Falls Review Tuesday neither the local office in St. Catharines nor the Spills Action Centre received any calls about the incident.

“The ministry does not have any involvement as the incident occurred in the U.S.A.,” he said in an email.

Gates said since the incident, his office has received phone calls, emails and other correspondences from concerned residents about the discharge.

“Though a statement has been released outlining what the release was composed of, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, remains concerned over the nature of leak and has ordered an immediate investigation into the wastewater that was discharged,” he wrote.

“Myself and many residents here in Niagara share those same concerns highlighted by the governor. Given that the Niagara River is one of Canada’s premier natural landmarks, a major economic driver for our region and a precious ecosystem, its protection is both a responsibility and a necessity.”

Niagara Falls Water Board executive director Rolfe Porter said in a news release Sunday the dark water contained accumulated solids and carbon residue within permitted limits and did not include any organic oils or solvents. The release described the odour as “normal sewer water discharge smell.”

“We apologize for causing alarm to residents, tourists and others,” Porter said.

“NFWB remains committed to the highest quality of waste water treatment and the treatment and distribution of drinking water consistent with public health laws and regulations, the public enjoyment of natural resources, the protection of fish and wildlife and the economic development of the city of Niagara Falls, N.Y.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation told The Buffalo News the Niagara Falls, N.Y. treatment plant has permits to discharge wastewater into the Niagara River, but it did not have permission to turn the water black.

Even if the Niagara Falls Water Board was in compliance with its permits for the volume it released, it still may have committed several other violations, DEC officials, speaking only on background, told The News.

“In this instance, the discharge clearly violated water quality standards which prohibit discharges that adversely affect color, cause odor or cause a substantial visible contrast to natural conditions,” a DEC official told the paper.

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri

— with files from The Associated Press