Ribfest returns this weekend

The secret is in the sauce.

After helping organize St. Catharines Rotary Ribfest for the past seven years, event co-chair Ron Fast said he has found that there isn’t much difference between the ribs themselves.

It’s the sauce that sets them apart.

“One will be a little sweeter, one will be a little bit spicier, and one will be a little smokier,” he said. “Each ribber has their own secret sauce, and that’s the key to the differences that you’ll notice.”

For the thousands of barbecued rib lovers expected to visit Montebello Park at 64 Ontario St. St. Catharines this weekend, he said the challenge is sampling all the mouth-watering masterpieces created by seven of the best ribbers around.

And the secret to tasting the full variety of ribs that will be available is to team up with other rib lovers and share.

“Some people come as a group and they’ll each buy from a different ribber, and they chop it up and each get a taste of a bunch of different ribbers. It’s a fun way to experience it,” he said.

In addition to some of the favourite vendors from previous years like Billy Bones, Silver Bullet and Bone Daddy, organizers are welcoming a new vendor this year called Horn Dawgs.

“We’ve got the old favourites, plus we’ve got a new one coming in,” Fast said. “It’s always good to get some new flavours.”

Having a total of seven ribbers – which also include Boss Hogs, Bibbs Texas and Uncle Sams this year – seems to be the lucky number for the Rotary Ribfest. The event has been limited to about seven ribbers for much of its more than 20 year history.

“As big as that park is, every square inch of it is utilized,” he said. “We would put in more, but there’s no room.”

There are also options for people who’d prefer to eat something other than ribs.

“There’s a wide variety of festival-type food,” Fast said. “There’s corn-on-the-cob and watermelon, and one vendor sells perogies and different things. A vegetarian is not going to go hungry.”

Fast said vendors set their own prices for the event, and a full rack of ribs will cost a little more than $20 - or so.

But there’s no admission charge. And people who aren’t interested in eating are still welcome to spend the day enjoying the entertainment.

Fast said there will be live music playing daily from noon until the event wraps up at 11 p.m. on Friday to Sunday, and at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Headlining acts include Tragically Hip tribute band Strictly Hip at 8 p.m. on Friday evening, Broken Cadence at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Vinyl Flux at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, and Jonesy at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Although the Rotary Club has never determined exactly how many people attend the event, Fast said “we’re talking thousands and thousands of people.”

And most of them show up in the evenings.

“During the day, the park is not quite as full and you can usually get a table in a shady spot,” he said.

“There are a lot of great fun things to do for the families.”

But at night, when the bands take the stage, “it gets rocking,” Fast said.

“Montebello Park is full and it’s a really good party atmosphere and everyone is really having fun.”

The event is also completely run by Rotary Club volunteers meaning every dime it raises “goes straight to charity.”

It usually brings in about $90,000 thanks to numerous sponsors, making it the organization’s largest fundraising event.

Despite a questionable weekend weather forecast calling for thunderstorms on Friday and rain on Sunday and Monday, Fast is hoping the predictions are wrong.

“I’m keeping a close eye on it,” he said. “It’s going to be a little bit of a mix … but you know how that goes. You never know.”

More information about the festival is available at www.stcatharinesribfest.com/.

