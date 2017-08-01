Police release photo of robbery suspect

Niagara Regional Police have released a photo of a man wanted for a convenience story robbery in Thorold last Thursday.

Police say a lone man entered an Avondale store at St. David’s Road at about 9:40 p.m. He produced a weapon and demanded money before fleeing the store, said a police news release.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is about six feet tall and was wearing a black and orange sweater.

On Tuesday, police released an image from the store’s security footage showing the details of the distinctive Volcom VIP fleece sweater.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Const. Jeremy DiFranco at 905-688-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.