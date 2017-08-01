Cuomo orders probe of black water in Niagara Falls

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed state regulators to investigate wastewater discharges that turned water near the base of Niagara Falls black this past weekend.

The Democrat announced that the city of Niagara Falls, N.Y. may have violated state water quality standards Saturday when the local wastewater treatment plant discharged foul-smelling, black-coloured water into the Niagara River just below the falls.

The dark water enveloped the dock for the popular Maid of the Mist tour boats on the American side of the falls.

Officials with the city's water board said the discharge was part of routine maintenance of one of its basins. The murky water had dissipated by Sunday morning.

Cuomo said the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is conducting the investigation. Violations carry a maximum penalty of US$37,500 each.

Both the Maid of the Mist and Rainbow Air took to social media Saturday to express their concerns, posting a video and photograph of the dark, sludgy-looking water.

“Why the smelly black discharge into Niagara River on very busy tourist weekend?” the Maid of the Mist posted on Twitter and asking the Niagara Falls, N.Y., mayor for answers.

Video taken from Rainbow Air’s helicopter showed black-coloured water along the U.S. shoreline below the falls.

Kevin Keenan, of the Maid of the Mist, again Tuesday referred media inquiries to the City of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

A person in the office of Niagara Falls, N.Y. Mayor Paul Dyster said he was out of town, and was unavailable for comment.

Interview requests to the DEC were not returned as of this posting Tuesday.

Niagara Falls Water Board executive director Rolfe Porter said in a press release Sunday the dark water contained accumulated solids and carbon residue within permitted limits and did not include any organic oils or solvents.

The release described the odour as “normal sewer water discharge smell.”

“We apologize for causing alarm to residents, tourists and others,” Porter said.

The board did not return interview requests as of this posting.

Neither did the Ontario Ministry of the Environment.

Niagara Parks Commission chairwoman Janice Thomson said the agency is looking into the incident to determine what measures are in place with stakeholders regarding future drainage occurrences.

Thomson said although the incident occurred on the American side, the river is a shared resource, so officials on the Canadian side are equally concerned.

“We should all be concerned about it from an environmental perspective,” she said.

“This is our natural resource, it is a shared river, and from that perspective there is a need to examine what happened, and find out what’s the protocol, how could something like this happen, and what exactly was it?”

Thomson said Niagara Parks was not advised the discharge was going to happen.

“We’re just doing some research right now on what the protocols are around those things — what the understandings are, but from an environmental perspective, there’s certainly a concern, and also from an image perspective, for all of us, not just for tourism, but for all of us, that image was not nice to see.”

Niagara Falls, Ont. Tourism chairman Wayne Thomson said the discharge into the river was “totally unacceptable.”

He said he had “all kinds of people” in the tourism industry calling him, and describing the incident as a “disaster.”

Thomson said although the incident happened in Niagara Falls, N.Y., many people who consume the news might not distinguish between the two sides.

“Not everybody is aware of the Maid of the Mist and the Hornblower changes. They could conceive that that was Niagara Falls, period,” he said.

“I really hope that this is fully investigated, and that this is not something that is a common practice, or something that they think is acceptable.”

— with files from The Associated Press and Alison Langley, Niagara Falls Review/Postmedia Network