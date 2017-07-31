Rental to condo plan gets OK from council

St. Catharines council is giving the owner of a Geneva Street rental high-rise more time to convert to condos, despite opposition by city staff.

A staff report to council Monday night recommended denying the request for a one-year extension for the draft plan of condominium approval for Yorkshire Towers at 345 Geneva St.

Staff based the denial on the current apartment rental vacancy rate in St. Catharines, which Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. reports is 2.4 per cent.

The city’s Garden City Plan says conversions of rentals to condominiums will be discouraged if the rental vacancy rate is less than three per cent.

Although staff have granted previous extensions, planning and building services director Jim Riddell said they must turn their minds to what the policy regime is at the time of the request. Market rates change.

“Unfortunately the vacancy rate has dropped,” Riddell said in council chambers Monday. “We’ve had a housing action plan council approved in June this year recognizing the serious deficiency of affordable housing in the city.”

But council sided with the owners, who have been working on the conversion for years and said the units would remain rentals.

“Our plan with this is not to start selling the units, although we believe mixed tenure and mixed income buildings are a great balance in the long run,” said David Horwood of Effort Trust management company.

“We are intending to continue to operate this as a rental building. None of the residents who are in place are subject to any displacement from us.”

The province requires that any renter in a building that converts to condos is guaranteed a lifetime of tenure.

The original application to convert the 10-storey rental building near Fairview Mall to condos was approved in November 2011. The approval lapsed after three years and the owners were given four extensions.

“We are doing this in a very careful, deliberate manner,” Horwood said.

He said Effort Trust is a third generation family business and it wants to have the flexibility in the future, if necessary, to transact units individually and not necessarily all 104 apartments at once.

The company is converting buildings in most municipalities where it operates. Horwood said it is not taking them off market for renters.

He said the cost of going through the process so far has involved application fees, retention of professional planners and making upgrades required for condo conversion to comply with current standards and codes.

“That’s not an inexpensive process. We’re doing this for the long term,” he said.

Effort Trust is asking for the extension now to satisfy a bottleneck in the land titles registry office to move ahead with its registration.

St. Patrick’s Coun. Mat Siscoe asked that council approve the extension, saying the conversion has been in process for several years. He said the understanding by the applicant of what the market conditions would have been several years ago are different from what they are now.

“A great deal of time, energy and money has been put into this process,” he said.

He added council could put an amendment in the approval that ensures the condo building remains rental units for a period of time.

Fellow St. Patrick’s Coun. Mark Elliott said he was disappointed the city had fallen below the vacancy rate but agreed the owners shouldn’t be denied the extension.

“At this point they are at the tail end of the race and I think it would be unfair of the city,” Elliott said.

“But we also need to find more ways of creating more residential rental units within this community and how we attract those people to develop those.”

Port Dalhouse Coun. Carlos Garcia said he’d vote against Siscoe’s amendment.

“I think the policy is clear,” he said. “We have fallen below the rate that the policy calls for and we need affordable housing.”

Coun. Bruce Williamson of Port Dalhousie agreed.

“We have to be a voice for a group of people that are desperately in need of affordable rental housing,” he said. “I think that has to be a really important consideration for us when we’re making this decision.”

In the end council voted to give the owners a one-year extension to Aug. 16, 2018.

kwalter@postmedia.com

How they voted:

Yes: Mark Elliott, Bill Phillips, Mat Siscoe, Sal Sorrento, Sandie Bellows, Mike Britton, Matt Harris

No: Carlos Garcia, Jennie Stevens, Bruce Williamson

Absent: Walter Sendzik, David Haywood, Joe Kushner