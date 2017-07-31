Fort Erie woman dead, man injured in crash

Niagara Regional Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed in single vehicle crash in Niagara Falls Saturday morning.

Police say a 2005 Pontiac G6 was headed south on Sodom Road sometime before 8:11 a.m. when it left the road and hit a tree. A woman from Fort Erie was ejected from the car and was later pronounced dead on the scene. A 38-year-old man in the car suffered minor injuries. Police are not releasing the name of either person, according to an NRP press release.

The NRP collision reconstruction unit is investigating and asking anyone with information to call them at 905-688-4111, ext. 5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.