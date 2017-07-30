St. Catharines rolls out welcome mat in Port

St. Catharines is welcoming visitors to Port Dalhousie in a new way this summer — face to face.

The city’s first pop-up visitors information centre was opened in the heart of the area Saturday in the former Spice of Life restaurant at 12 Lock St.

In its first few hours, the centre fielded questions from a few out-of-town visitors and passing cyclists.

“We ask them what their interests are and try to direct them from there,” said St. Catharines tourism marketing officer Karen Doyle, who had a rack of brochures about local attractions at the ready.

The temporary centre, open on weekends to Labour Day, is the result of an opportunity that knocked which the city answered.

Doyle said building owner Fortress Real Developments asked the city if it would be interested in leasing one of its spaces at no cost. The city thought it was a good chance to try out the idea of a visitors centre and see how it goes over without having to spend a lot.

“We just thought it was a terrific opportunity for us to be down in Port and to just have another location where people could come and get information from us,” Doyle said, explaining there’s some information at the St. Catharines museum as well.

With the upcoming Royal Canadian Henley Regatta bringing increased traffic to the area, the city figured it was a good timing. And because Port has had some challenges in the last little while with flooding and the pier closure, it’s a bit of a boost for the area.

It’s also a great space on the main drag.

“It’s prime space, under-utilized prime space,” Doyle said. “We thought we would give it a roll, at least for the balance of the summer, and then see what kind of response we get and look at maybe doing something a little more long term.”

Fortress cleaned up the space and fixed the walls and floors. The city added vinyl banners and added some esthetics.

The centre will be manned Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. by two city aquatics staff members who were displaced by the sudden and temporary shutdown of St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre, now under repair. They’ve received training on what kinds of questions are usually asked by visitors.

“The staff is trained to speak to, not just St. Catharines, but the Niagara region as a whole and be able to answer questions people have,” Doyle said. “Give them ideas of things to do while they’re in the area and just be able to give them a bit of guidance.”

It’s not known exactly how many visitors St. Catharines gets in a year, but at least 84,000 local and non-locals visit the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre based on voluntary donations at the door.

Doyle said St. Catharines top attractions are the Welland Canals Centre, Henry of Pelham Winery, Port Dalhousie, downtown including Meridian Centre and the performing arts centre, and Morningstar Mill.

The lease at the Port Dalhousie visitors centre is until the end of October but the centre won’t continue opening every weekend after Labour Day. Doyle said it will open on weekends when events are happening such as Oktoberfest.

If deemed successful, the city may try other pop-up visitor centres in the future.

St. Catharines economic development director Brian York said the centre is a great partnership with Fortress and something he’d like to look at doing downtown.

Downtown space probably won’t come for free so they’d have to look in the budget and apply for summer students. They’d need a turn-key space that’s also accessible for people using wheelchairs.

While city hall has some tourism brochures available during business hours, he said it wouldn’t work as a visitors centre on weekends because the layout doesn’t have a walk-in traffic area.

York said the idea will be explored for spring 2018.

kwalter@postmedia.com

Follow @Karena_Standard