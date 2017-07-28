Strange running for PC nomination

Mike Strange is running to become the Niagara Falls riding’s Progressive Conservative candidate in the 2018 provincial election.

The Niagara Falls councillor told the Niagara Falls Review he filed his papers about a week and a half ago.

The rookie politician told the Review in September he was considering moving up a political weight class, but had not yet made a decision.

“I really like city council. I like my city and doing stuff for the City of Niagara Falls, but I’ve kind of been looking at the way the province has been going, and thinking that especially with (Liberal Premier) Kathleen Wynne and the stuff she’s doing with hydro and the cost there, I officially put my papers in.”

Strange said he is unsure who, if anybody, may challenge him for the Tory nomination.

He said an annual general meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, where a nomination date may be set.

Strange is new to politics, having been elected to city council in 2014. He finished second out of eight councillors elected.

Strange made a name for himself through his Olympic boxing career, and more recently his charitable efforts.

He closed his Highland Tap bar, which had been operating for 21 years, in 2016, and has focused more of his time on city hall business, as well as being a real-estate agent and his Box Run charity, which raises money to fight childhood cancer.

“I’ve learned a lot the last few years (on council),” said Strange.

“I always vote from the heart, even if I think it might not go the right way.”

He said he considers himself more of a fiscal conservative and social liberal.

“I’m not the far side of either way. I don’t even consider myself a politician sometimes. I like helping children. When I see nurses’ jobs getting cut in the province, it really, really says to me, ‘what’s going on?’”

Strange said he has visited McMaster Children’s Hospital and has seen nurses work tirelessly and “they can’t have a bad day.”

“If anything, there should be more jobs for nursing.”

Strange said if elected, he would push for improved health care, particularly for children facing cancer and teens suffering from mental health issues.

He also said he would fight to get regular GO train service to Niagara Falls by 2021, in time for the Canada Summer Games.

Year-round GO train service is scheduled to arrive in the city by 2023.

Strange said he considers Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates a friend, adding “he’s doing a good job.”

“It’s just, a lot of things, you want to be aligned with the lead of the government … to get things done,” he said, noting the NDP has the third most seats in the provincial legislature.

“I think the province is leaning towards (PC leader) Patrick Brown and the Conservatives. I know it’s going to be a fight right until the end.”

Meanwhile, Gates received unanimous approval from party members and supporters at an NDP nomination meeting earlier this month to be the riding’s candidate for next year’s election.

He ran unopposed at the July 18 nomination meeting.

Gates, a former Niagara Falls city councillor, won a provincial byelection in 2014, and then retained his seat during a general election in June of that year.

He could not be reached for comment Friday, as of this posting.

But recently, Gates said: “Over the last three and a half years, we’ve accomplished many great things together — GO train investments, saving the Fort Erie Race Track, standing up for seniors and securing funding for the hospital and our local schools — but we have so much more to do,” he said.

“Gates said the NDP has put forward a comprehensive plan to lower hyddo bills and return Hydro One to public hands, as well as a plan to get the local hospital built and put people back to work.

“We are fighting to give the growing number in unstable work a chance to build a stable life, and to give people jobs they can actually raise a family on. It’s time to make those plans a reality.”

The next provincial election is scheduled for June 2018.

