New HR director for Niagara Region

Niagara Region has appointed a new director of human resources.

Peter Wadsworth will assume the role on Sept. 5, filling a vacancy left by Fiona Peaceful earlier this year.

Wadsworth comes from Canadian Niagara Hotels and Entertainment Group where he was vice president of human resources for 4,000 union and non-unionized staff.

He’s also worked with the Ontario Labour Relations Board, City of Toronto, Maple Leaf Foods and Kimberly Clark.

As Niagara Region’s head of HR, he’ll responsible for recruitment retention efforts, collective agreement negotiations, health and safety, managing organizational planning, compensation and benefits.