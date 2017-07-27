On July 22, Lucchetta Homes, which is responsible for the Hunters Pointe community in Welland, raised $10,000 for Wellspring Niagara at its Summer Sizzle charity barbecue event.

The annual event is a way for community members to mingle and get to know each other and for Lucchetta to show its appreciation to residents. Each year, the event raises funds for a different charity. This year Lucchetta chose Wellspring Niagara as the recipient. Wellspring Niagara provides services to cancer patients and their families.

The event was held in conjunction with the end of the Tour du Lac ride around Lake Ontario, which raised money for Wellspring Niagara’s new location in Pelham. One hundred per cent of the proceeds raised at the Summer Sizzle event will also go towards that cause.