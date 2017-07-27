Positives, negatives at Prince of Wales day

This week’s Prince of Wales Stakes day produced a bit of good and bad news for the Fort Erie Race Track.

On the one hand, program and food and beverage sales were up around five per cent from the year before, said Tom Valiquette, the track’s chief operating and financial officer.

“We don’t track attendance, but we do track program sales, food and beverage sales … and quite frankly those both … were the highest we’ve ever had,” he said.

“I would estimate the crowd probably anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 people. The crowd was very strong.”

So for all the aspects the track could control, Valiquette said “we were extremely happy about it.”

But on the other hand, he said the track suffered from a wagering perspective because of a smaller field size.

He said the number of horses racing has a direct impact on betting.

“We still wagered roughly $260,000 on track (throughout the whole day), which is … down about three per cent from the year before, but the year before we had a lot more horses racing.”

Valiquette said the track was disappointed with the off-track wagering.

“The field size is something that the bettors across North America are looking for, and basically we have less horses, so it affects us.”

He said the track had 50 horses racing in nine races Tuesday, “which is a low average.”

Valiquette said the main issue surrounds a new stabling policy introduced by Woodbine Race Track limiting horse movement.

Earlier this year, Woodbine introduced a new policy regarding the stabling of horses at its track.

Initially, all horses stabled at Woodbine could only race at other tracks once a season, unless that race had a purse of more than $20,000.

The policy has since been revised to allow for two visits to other tracks by horses stabled at Woodbine.

“We had a lot less horses come down from Woodbine, from their stabling policy, than we had the year before,” said Valiquette.

“We have more horses on our backstretch this year than we did last year … but the reality is with the Woodbine stabling policy, they’re not coming down as often.”

He said the number of horses coming down from Woodbine is down about 1.7 horses per race.

“We’ve made up a bit of that from our own on-track guys, because we have more horses here, we’ve been able to cut that 1.7 down to about .9 but still, the field size has certainly impacted our wagering.”

Valiquette said if there wasn’t the stabling policy, and there was more co-operation between the tracks, “we would be hitting it out of the park, there’s no doubt.”

“The last two years we’ve been growing close to 20 per cent per year, in terms of our wagering, and this year we’re not.”

Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates and Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop held a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto Wednesday where they said the new stabling policy is having negative consequences for horse racing in the province.

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, what Woodbine in Toronto is doing is not only unprecedented, it’s frankly unfair,” said Gates.

“I can see firsthand the negative affect that this is having on the Fort Erie Race Track and the Niagara tourism industry. We have met with the finance minister, minister for rural affairs and (Ontario Lottery and Gaming) — we’ve made progress but right now it’s not enough.”

He said Woodbine receives millions from the government and is “using that money to try and eliminate their sole competition in the province — the Fort Erie Race Track.”

Redekop said he is “furious” that Woodbine Entertainment adopted a stall policy that “harms” the Fort Erie track.

“This reveals Woodbine’s true intentions,” he said.

“The restriction of the movement of race horses and the removal of slots from Fort Erie several years ago by the OLG do nothing to address the real problem — the need for more race horses in Ontario.”

Redekop said if OLG is “serious” about fulfilling Premier Kathleen Wynne’s plan to “revitalize” the horse-racing industry in the province, “we call upon it to level the playing field” between Fort Erie and Woodbine.

“Put the Fort Erie Race Track into the alliance, allocate a fair share of off-track betting revenues to Fort Erie and return the slots to Fort Erie immediately.”

In a recent emailed response to Postmedia regarding Fort Erie’s dissatisfaction, Woodbine’s vice-president of thoroughbred racing Jonathan Zammit said they’re not trying to negatively impact the smaller track’s horse supply.

”To continue to support the loyal trainers and owners with horses stabled at Woodbine, we are always looking to write races to provide our horsepeople every opportunity to compete at their home tracks,” said Zammit.

rspiteri@postmedia.com

