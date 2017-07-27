Missing person investigation in Fort Erie

A search for a missing woman from Western New York who was last seen in Fort Erie has ended with police saying the woman has been found.

The Niagara Regional Police tweeted shortly after noon that Crystal Perry, 35, of Amherst, N.Y., has been found and is being assessed by emergency medical staff. More details will follow, said police.

Niagara Regional Police said they began an investigation Wednesday into the welfare of a woman seen walking in the area of Burleigh Road and Dominion Road. She was last seen in the area around 10 p.m.

Police said when Perry was last seen she appeared confused or disoriented, and may also have been carrying a water bottle.

Police said they, and her family, were concerned for her welfare.

Police were treating this as a critical missing person case, meaning police had significant concerns for the missing person's welfare, and where time is of the essence in finding them.

Police attended and searched the area throughout the evening utilizing K9, tactical search teams, and Niagara County helicopter without success.