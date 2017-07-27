Guy Lafleur coming to Falls in Nov.

The hockey icon known as The Flower is headed for the Falls.

Five-time Stanley Cup winner and Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur will mingle with fans atEmbassy Suites Fallsview on Nov. 30 as part of the Fallsview Events’ Legends of the Game series.

The series has already brought NHL players Johnny Bower, Grant Fuhr and Wendel Clark to town, along with former Toronto Blue Jays players Roberto Alomar and Jesse Barfield.

“The response thus far has been great,” says organizer Chris Dabrowski, director of events forEmbassy Suites Fallsview. “Fans are asking for more events like these, as it gives them an opportunity to meet their favourite players and ask questions.”

Or, in this case, share dinner. In addition to the general admission ticket ($100), a select group of 12 fans can also opt for dinner with Lafleur at the hotel’s Keg restaurant ($495) starting at 6 p.m.

The Quebec-born Lafleur is the all-time leading scorer in Montreal Canadiens history, and was the first NHL player to score 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons.

Between 1972 and 1979 he won five Stanley Cups, all with the Canadiens, while winning three Art Ross trophies for leading the league in points and two Hart trophies as most valuable player. He retired after the 1984/85 season.

In 1988, the same year he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, Lafleur made an unlikely comeback with the New York Rangers, notching 45 points in 67 games. He would retire for good after the 1990/91 season with the Quebec Nordiques.

Dabrowski is trying to organize a Blue Jays reunion for the Niagara Falls series featuring players from the 1992 World Series team.

An Evening with Guy Lafleur starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit www.fallsviewevents.com.

jlaw@postmedia.com