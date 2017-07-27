$6.1M for Niagara water infrastructure upgrades

The federal government is flowing $6.1 million into 18 clean water and wastewater infrastructure projects in Niagara.

This funding is part of more than $569 million awarded across Ontario under the Canada-Ontario Clean Water and Wastewater Fund agreement. At an announcement Thursday in Port Colborne, Finance Minister Charles Sousa called it the largest infrastructure investment in Ontario history, and as the government pledges more than $190 billion in funding over the next 13 years.

“This project is essential to keeping our waterways clean,” Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey said, speaking on behalf of Amarjeet Sohi, the minister of infrastructure and communities.

He called the project a collaboration between all levels of government to encourage economic growth and the creation of middle-class jobs.

Of the funding, $303,000 is going to wastewater treatment plant upgrades in Port Colborne.

Elsewhere, St. Catharines infrastructure will receive $390,000; Niagara Falls $2 million; Fort Erie $1.66 million; Niagara-on-the-Lake $1.2 million; and Grimsby $566,000.

Upgrades include replacing clay pipes and upgrading treated water pumping stations.

Port Colborne regional Coun. David Barrick said the projects are addressed in Niagara Region’s combined sewer overflow control policy, which facilitates shared funding to make repairs and upgrades necessary to reduce impacts of wet weather events.

St. Catharines MPP Jim Bradley said these projects are not glamorous, but “are exceedingly important.”

He explained the federal government provides 50 per cent of the funding for the projects, leaving the province covering up to 25 per cent and then the remainder is on the municipality or region.

Sousa said it’s critical to make these strategic investments for long-term sustainability.

“Investments like this, whether it’s in large, small, urban or rural Ontario communities, strong, modern, public infrastructure is vital to growing the economy and ensuring … our quality of life.”

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle also spoke at the announcement, noting the government is working to deliver on one of its key campaign promises to reduce the costs to municipalities and their residents through this type of funding.

