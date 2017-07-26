Thorold Stone Road extension work continues

Final work along the Thorold Stone Road extension from Stanley Avenue to the Gale Centre should be done by Aug. 11, says Mayor Jim Diodati.

Although the extension officially opened Nov. 30, 2015, unforeseen construction challenges have delayed the completion of certain aspects of the first phase of the project.

Diodati said now that those challenges have largely been sorted out, the final touches of that section of the extension is underway.

Those include a final top coat of asphalt, the installation of streetlights and a pedestrian trail, the replacement of barriers with a turning circle, and fencing.

He said the plan is still to eventually provide a more direct route toward downtown Niagara Falls. Original plans called for the extension of the roadway to continue in the future to meet Bridge Street at Victoria Avenue with a new roundabout.

Diodati said a consultant is conducting a feasibility analysis to study a couple of options for the next phase of the project, which is a partnership between Niagara Region and the City of Niagara Falls.

“Either we go with the original plan which has Thorold Stone extending to the intersection of Bridge and Victoria, and there we would create a turning circle, or … go straight right to Victoria Avenue and cross the railroad tracks,” he said.

“Right now we’re looking at the pros and cons of both options.”

Diodati said the preferred option is expected to be chosen next year, which will be followed by a detailed design.

“Depending on which one of the options is utilized, there’s obviously going to be some property acquisition. The objective, if everything goes well, the way we would expect and anticipate, construction (would be) in 2019.”

He said the city’s director of municipal works, Geoff Holman, is working closely with the Region’s commissioner of public works, Ron Tripp, on the project.

“It’s been identified as a priority and, especially, one of the driving factors is the coming of (year-round) GO train (service). That has pushed this forward and helped to get this to the top of the agenda of something that we want to see implemented and completed.”

Tripp could not be reached for comment.

The long-awaited road extension had for years been bogged down by environmental approvals and bureaucratic wrangling.

All the while, arena users and residents along Fourth Avenue, a narrow two-lane residential street, had to deal with occasional traffic congestion as it was the only road that entered and exited the arena property from when it opened in 2010 to when the Thorold Stone Road extension was opened two years ago.

Diodati said “six moving parts” made up the equation — the city, the Region, the landowner, the leasee, the Ministry of Environment and Hydro One.

Cytec, the New Jersey-based chemical company that used to operate the former Cyanamid plant where the Thorold Stone Road extension was built, has a long-term lease agreement for the property with Falls Community Development.

Niagara Region owns Thorold Stone Road.

According to a recent city staff report, numerous setbacks were encountered during construction involving unforeseen conflicts with old building foundations, contaminated materials, and the collapse of an existing storm sewer that was intended to serve as an outlet for a portion of the new road.

Concrete foundations were removed and stored on site and a temporary storm sewer overflow system was installed to assist with drainage at the east limit of the new roadway until such time that a new storm outlet could be established.

Additional contaminated materials were discovered in the unopened road allowance at the north limit of Fourth Avenue.

This material has been estimated to cost anywhere from $300,000 to $600,000 to remove and dispose of at a licenced facility.

This material was not identified during the design phase and therefore the costs of removal were not taken into consideration in the capital budget.

As part of cost sharing with Niagara Region, the city will contribute up to $2 million towards the project.

Diodati said extending Thorold Stone Road toward the downtown will take away some of the “heavy” vehicular traffic off residential streets and onto an arterial road.

“You’ll be able to go across that 100-acre lot. Rather than having all these years to go around it, you’ll be able to go right through the middle of it, either into the Gale Centre, or to Great Wolf Lodge, or into the downtown, or down Victoria Avenue. It’s going to completely open up that arterial gateway. It’s going to make for a much smoother flow of vehicles, and it’s going to help unclog an access point toward the downtown.”

