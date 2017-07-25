Floatfest filling up fast

Phil Gladman is hoping for great weather Sunday, as the second Welland Floatfest attempts to set a Guinness world record for the longest line of water inflatables.

With just four days to go, he said more than 1,200 people have already registered online for the event, which will see people on any kind of inflatable floatation device leave from the scuba park at the Lincoln Street docks and float north up the Welland Recreational Canal to just south of the floating stage near Division Street Bridge.

“Everything is looking good,” said event founder Gladman, Tuesday.

The Guinness attempt should take place about 3 p.m. in the hope of having the most people on the water at that time. A Guinness adjudicator will be on hand to verify the attempt and declare it as an official record, should it be successful. The attempt is being made possible by Canadian Tire Corp. and the interest of Canadian Tire in Welland in the event.

Gladman came up with the idea of Floatfest last year as a way to put on a family-friendly, community event on the water in the city. It came after he saw images of an event called Kaljakellunta — Beer Floating — in Helsinki, Finland, and was put together in just six weeks with the help of a team of volunteers.

“A big part of the team, that I feel really haven’t been highlighted, are Leanna Villella, Mike Perron, Graham Speck and Joe Mallette (of Bruised Camera),” he said.

Villella acts as spokesperson and helped the event get insured. Perron is the vice-president and was working on getting at least 75 volunteers for the day, while Speck was taking care of the music. Mallette worked on the event website and took photos last year.

The Guinness attempt will see inflatables in an at least a 100-metre-long line, with every inflatable touching without being bound by any sort of rope.

Gladman said part of the idea of online registration is to keep track of people who participate in the record attempt, especially if it is successful. It’s also a way to help find those who may lose or misplace items during the event.

“If we set the world record, and I do believe we are going to, people will want their name there for history. I think it will put Welland on the map.”

While people who take part in the event are not required to wear life-jackets — with the exception of those under 16 who must wear one — it is strongly encouraged that they be worn.

Registration will run from 10 a.m. to noon, with people floating from noon until 7 p.m. at the latest.

New this year are fireworks at dusk, which will be set off on the east side of the recreational waterway behind Welland Arena.

The event, including the Guinness attempt, and fireworks are weather dependent. Rain won’t stop it, but lightning will. No canoes or kayaks will be allowed to take part or be in the area of the event, which will have a corporate team challenge for the business community for the best themed inflatables and participants.

While the majority of the activity is taking place in the water, there will be a kid zone, featuring inflatable bouncing units, face painting, arts and crafts. There will be live music, featuring a number of local bands and singers throughout the day. There will be food and retail vendors and artisans.

Budget Appliances, Blue Ribbon Appliances, and Girard’s No Frills are teaming up with Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 to collect non-perishable food item donations for The Hope Centre and Open Arms Mission at Floatfest.

Brad Ulch, of Budget Appliances, said last year 25 boxes of food were collected for the two agencies. Ulch, who has raised $2,000 to donate from sponsors, is hoping to see at least 250 boxes of non-perishable food items collected this year. Donations will be accepted at the main entrance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information on the event can be found at www.wellandfloatfest.com.