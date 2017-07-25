Chippawa Lions Park gets $475K makeover

The $475,000 first-phase renovation of Chippawa Lions Park is largely complete.

The city has scheduled an opening ceremony and community celebration to showcase the phase-one redevelopment of the 13-acre park for Thursday, Aug. 3.

The ceremony is set for 4 p.m., with the celebration continuing until 6 p.m.

Phase-one improvements included replacement of the older playground with an accessible one; replacement of the wading pool with an accessible splash pad; reconstruction of new double tennis courts; construction of a basketball area; improvements to the skate park and park infrastructure (storm water, sub-surface drainage, electrical); and tree plantings to help offset the removal of ash trees.

Construction began in mid June.

“We’ve had some challenges with the weather. Like everyone else, the heavy rains (led to some) challenges … but the contractor persevered and we got things rolling,” said Jeff Claydon, a landscape architect with the city.

“The product, I think, has turned out really well. The park improvements have really come to life.”

He said there are a “few minor things” left to complete prior to the celebration, but the park itself can be used.

The cost for phase two, and when construction could begin, will be subject to the budget process and council approval, said Claydon.

“That will be something staff will put in the 2018 capital budget recommendations for council’s consideration,” he said.

“We’re still working out the scope of work for phase two with the partners, and we’ll have a better idea on (the cost) closer to September.”

The next phases are expected to include resurfacing the exercise pathway, renovations to the senior ball diamond, a new picnic shelter, parking improvements and further tree planting.

The park is located in the south end of the city, on Welland Street.

It has provided a wide variety of recreational opportunities and special events for many years.

The Chippawa Lions Club are the custodians of the park.

Due to age and use, the busy park was in need of improvements, according to city staff.

Staff worked with the club to develop an updated master plan for the property.

Claydon said the old playground no longer met current accessibility standards.

“It had a sand base. It was old equipment,” he said.

Claydon said the wading pool was an operational challenge.

“It needed lifeguards, and it just had its time, so it was removed in place for a new splash pad, which is a lot more fun for the kids.”

He said the old tennis courts were closed for a couple of years because of damage, including cracking.

“They were not even playable, and we were able to … build new tennis courts. We also included in this phase the installation of new, high-level commercial skate-park equipment.”

The playground opening is part of Operation Awesome Playgrounds, a city initiative to renovate 10 playgrounds this year.

The initiative was announced by Mayor Jim Diodati during his State of the City address in March.

“The (new) playground is fully accessible. It’s got artificial turf,” said Claydon.

He said the redevelopment of Chippawa Lions Park is one of the largest playground projects on the city’s books.

“It’s an inclusive project in a sense that it really provides recreational activities for a variety of ages. It really hits every age group.”

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri

Free activities Aug. 3 at Chippawa Lions Park

4-6 p.m.: Barbecue courtesy of Chippawa Lions Club

4-6 p.m.: Face painting and glitter tattoos

4-6 p.m.: Children’s bouncy castle

4-6 p.m.: StoryWalk and TD Summer Reading Club with Niagara Falls Public Library

4-8 p.m.: Splash pad

5-8 p.m.: Public swimming — Hawaiian theme with hula hoop competition, limbo competition