Carlisle garage closed on August weekends

The Carlisle Street parking garage is getting some tender loving care next month.

The St. Catharines garage will temporarily close for maintenance on weekends throughout August beginning at 6 p.m. Fridays and re-opening at 6 a.m. on Mondays. The exception is the civic holiday weekend, when the garage will not re-open until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The city said it’s replacing the waterproof membrane — a thin rubberized coating on the concrete that’s been worn away by regular traffic.

All vehicles must be out of the garage by 6 p.m. on Fridays because the work will produce dust and debris. The city said any vehicles left inside will be at the owner’s risk.

Vehicles that must be left in the garage should be moved by the owners to the top floor.

The city said there are hundreds of other spots available downtown and they are free from 6 p.m. Friday nights to 9 a.m. Monday mornings.