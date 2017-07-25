As rains fall, record outflow continues

With record-setting wet weather in April and May and frequent heavy rains and storms throughout June and July, high water levels continue in the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River system.

And so to does the record-setting outflow from Lake Ontario, said the International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board.

The agency, which controls outflows from Lake Ontario, has been releasing water at a volume of 10,400 cubic metres per second. The outflow is controlled through 32 turbines at the Moses Saunders Dam between Cornwall, Ont., and Massena, N.Y.

It’s the highest outflow ever, designed to bring relief to Lake Ontario shoreline property owners, boaters and other affected interests, while balancing the impacts on other affected stakeholders in the system, the agency said in a release.

The high outflow has been in place since mid-June and assessed regularly as the board meets to discuss current and forecast hydrologic conditions.

“Over the past several weeks, inflows to Lake Ontario from Lake Erie and the Lake Ontario basin itself have remained above average. Relatively high Ottawa River flows have also continued. Nonetheless, since peaking in late May, water levels have been generally declining on Lake Ontario, and it is now 20 centimetres below the peak level last recorded May 29th,” the release said.

It also said St. Lawrence River levels have also been falling, including at Lake St. Lawrence, immediately upstream of Moses-Saunders Dam, and at Lake St. Louis near Montreal, where levels were 47 centimetres below the highest levels recorded earlier this spring.

“In light of these conditions, the board also discussed current and expected outflows from Lake Ontario. When setting the outflow, the board must consider the effects on the entire Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River system. The board understands that severe hardships continue to be incurred by Lake Ontario residents and business owners alike due to continuing high lake levels, associated flooding and related damages.”

The board said it set the current high outflow in an attempt to alleviate the impacts, but recognizes any further increases in outflow would only provide a few centimetres of additional relief to Lake Ontario per week, while causing rapid and significant changes to St. Lawrence River conditions and substantial adverse socio-economic and ecological impacts throughout the region.

“Notably, recent high outflows have already increased currents and reduced depths in the upper St. Lawrence River, between Moses-Saunders Dam and the Thousand Islands area. The board concludes that any further increase in outflow would jeopardize the safety of ships or halt commercial navigation.”

St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. has been dealing with the board throughout the increased outflow and has put measures in place to ensure safe shipping continues. The board said any increase in outflow would also cause many coastal lands along the St. Lawrence to be subject to potential shoreline erosion.

“Such increases would also substantially reduce water levels at Lake St. Lawrence, impacting near-shore habitat and recreational boating in this stretch of the river, and potentially municipal water intakes under the highest flow scenarios.”

Increases in outflow, it said, may also induce further flooding on the lower St. Lawrence River, where like on Lake Ontario, hundreds of residents have already been impacted over the past several weeks.

“Water levels are expected to continue to decline into the fall and winter throughout the system. As they do, the board, in conjunction with its staff, will continue to monitor and reassess conditions on an ongoing basis.”

Information on hydrologic conditions, water levels and outflows, including graphics and photos, are posted to the board’s Facebook page. Additional information is available on its website.