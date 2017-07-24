South end off-leash dog park to be built this fall

The city wants to hear from residents about what they want to see at the proposed south end off-leash dog park.

Landscape architect David Antonsen said staff has developed a concept plan for the park — to be located at the Niagara Falls Humane Society on Chippawa Parkway — based on the popular dog park in the north end of the city at Firemen’s Park.

“We want to know: Did we get it right? Are we missing anything? Should we change something?” said Antonsen.

The city has scheduled a public meeting at the MacBain Community Centre Thursday between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

A conceptual sketch for the development will be available at the meeting.

Residents are also invited to fill out a survey at niagarafalls.ca, or email comments to mwcomments@niagarafalls.ca.

The project is a partnership between the city and the humane society, similar to the park at Firemen’s Park, which is a partnership between the municipality and the Stamford Centre Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

City council approved $375,000 for the south end dog park in its 2017 budget.

The proposed agreement with the humane society is expected to be available for council’s consideration at its Aug. 22 meeting.

Antonsen said the park is expected to be built this fall.

“Once we finish up the design with public consultation, we’ll have a better handle on how long it will take,” said Antonsen. “I’m expecting it’s going to be at least a couple months of work out there.”

He said it’s “tremendous” to have once again found a community partner.

“It’s … already a busy place there, and it’s going to bring even more people into that space. We’re going to be working with them closely to ensure that the site is managed properly, that it’s open for the public to enjoy, and done responsibly.”

Antonsen said these types of public meetings usually attract between 50 and 60 people.

He said the city has had a “really good response” to the survey, so he expects a “really nice turnout” Thursday.

The popularity of a similar facility at Firemen’s Park has led to a number of inquiries from dog owners in the south end of the city’s urban area, according to city staff.

Staff said it has started negotiations with the humane society and are finalizing the terms of the agreement that will set out the respective responsibilities of each party.

Antonsen said the city has learned a lot about dog parks since the one at Firemen’s Park opened in 2012.

“It started out as a seasonal type dog park, but we had to quickly make provisions for winter maintenance because it’s just so well used — people want to use it all year round,” he said of the Firemen’s Park location.

“We have to take that into consideration when we’re building this one. We need to make sure that it can take that kind of use because they are so popular.”

He said the city has also researched dog parks in other municipalities to get a better understanding of what the trends are.

The south end off-leash dog park will feature a completely fenced large and small dog area; a looping trail in each off-leash area to help keep feet dry; paved parking; landscaping and tree planting; public seating areas; and a pet water station.

