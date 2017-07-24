UPDATE: Missing woman located
Photo of Ramona D’Souza released by Toronto Police Monday July 24, 2017.
Update: Niagara Regional Police say D'Souza has been found and has been reunited with her family.
Niagara Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Ramona D’Souza was last seen in the Niagara region operating a grey 2007 Toyota Rav4 with licence plate BXYR 148.
Police said she is 37 years old, 5-foot-1 with shoulder-length dark hair.
The NRP is assisting the Toronto police in finding D’Souza.
Toronto police said in a release they were concerned for her safety.