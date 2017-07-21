David Clow describes himself as an environmentalist, animal rights activist and a guy who cares.

But after recent backlash from the community through Facebook posts, he’s on the verge of giving up.

Clow recently leased the property at 51 Niagara Street in Welland, a building that has gone through many changes and has stood vacant for some time. He’s hoping to create a community space, or The Hub, like the one he opened a few years ago on East Main Street.

At the same time, he’s been trying to raise awareness for Niagara Farm Camp, where he volunteers, by bringing some of the animals to the property for a few hours on a couple of occasions to spark interest through a mini petting zoo of sorts just outside the doors. A goat owned by someone else was just leaving as The Tribune arrived on site, and otherwise the only animal there was Clow’s 10-year-old Chihuahua, Baby.

By having the animals there, he unwittingly unleashed a storm of negative criticism online, with posts circulating that claim the animals are being abused because of improper care and he said he’s seen posts claiming animals are kept in the building, too.

He calls the accusations absurd.

“All I want to do is protect animals,” he said, noting how he’s done other conservation work and animal advocacy. “I want us to think about what we’re doing as a society to protect animals. Not just individual animals, but all animals.”

One post in particular, shared publicly by Leeann Coring, who was unavailable for comment, includes pictures of a foal being walked outside of the building. She wrote in her post that the Welland and District Humane Society ignored calls of concern for the three-month foal that was seen being transported in pick-up truck. The post goes on to say that the foal is not weaned from its mother and was screaming the entire time.

Although not a farmer, Clow said he’s done his research and the way the foal was being transported is perfectly legal, and it’s in the process of being weaned from its mother, thus why it was upset. He said it’s part of the process.

John Greer, executive director of the Welland SPCA, said they have not been ignoring the multitude of calls, and officers have been out a number of times.

He said the humane society is not in support of having animals on the property, even if only for short periods of time, because of the hot weather, city fumes and lack of proper enclosures for the animals.

“It’s not in the best interest of the animals to be there on a busy street,” he said.

Although Niagara Farm Camp is also on a busy road in rural Welland, he said it’s not the same because there the animals can run into a field or barn to get away from the road.

Ultimately, there’s only so much the organization can do. Greer said they continue to tell Clow the animals shouldn’t be there and are monitoring the situation. The only way they will be able to seize the animals is if they can prove they are in distress that would warrant an Ontario SPCA charge, but that takes time.

Greer said they are also waiting for action from the city’s bylaw officers. He said there is a clause under city zoning bylaws that states farm animals cannot be on the property, so bylaw officers are investigating and reaching out to its owner.

Clow said the humane society provided him with a copy of the National Farm Animal Care Council code of practice manual “for the care and handling of equines,” which he’s been following, but Greer said that doesn’t absolve the issue of the farm animals standing on concrete and not being in proper enclosures. Even if there is hay and bedding, he said it isn’t enough because of the hard ground underneath.

Clow said he wanted to bring the animals, including the foal, pygmy goats and ducklings out because more volunteers are needed to bring Niagara Farm Camp back to working order. The farm’s owners, who are both in seniors residences now, have had someone else taking care of the property and Clow said it has become derelict.

He and his girlfriend, Hailey Ennen-Lawson, have been helping out at the farm himself, but they can’t do it all themselves, especially since he’s wheelchair-bound. His goal is for people to see the animals at The Hub and ask questions, encouraging them to help out.

Instead, he said he’s seen comments on one thread saying he and Ennen-Lawson should be beaten up and one person went as far to tell him that his mother, who recently passed, is ashamed of him in Heaven.

“When people say mean things to me about my mother, it’s gone too far,” he said.

Greer said if Clow truly cares about the animals, he will keep them at the farm. He appreciates the desire to get volunteers for the farm, but said this isn’t the way to do it.

Because of the backlash, Clow said he is going to keep animals and all things to do with them off of the property for the time being, but will still be renovating the building into a social, community centre to bring more positivity to the downtown area. He said if people are interested in helping out with either the animals or the building, they can stop by The Hub or message him over Facebook.

Greer encourages people to continue to call the humane society if they do see animals on the property and said they have a right to be concerned.

