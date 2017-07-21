Regional council looks at adding member

West Lincoln Mayor Douglas Joyner is making it his mission to get the township an extra representative on regional council and he wants it done for the 2018 election.

While meeting that timeline and gaining enough support for an extra politician will be challenging, Joyner had a win Thursday night when regional council backed his motion 15-10 to kick-start the process.

The Region will write a letter to the province’s Minister of Municipal Affairs asking that Niagara be allowed to begin the multi-step process of changing the size of regional council to add another member from West Lincoln.

“I’m going to have that letter in the minster’s hands at the AMO conference this August,” Joyner said in an interview Friday.

“I’m going to be pushing him like a horse at the Prince of Wales Stakes to sign that letter.”

Joyner said Friday that West Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing areas in the region, accepting pressure from Hamilton and the GTA.

The population of the township is anticipated to grow to 30,000 people — doubling its current population — in the next 25 years.

Joyner said there are 800-1,200 homes on the books to be built in the next three years.

Regional council is currently made up of the chair and 30 members — 18 elected from Niagara’s dozen municipalities and the 12 mayors.

West Lincoln and Wainfleet are the only two municipalities with one representative each — their mayors.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s almost getting to be too much work for one person,” Joyner said.

“I do dual duty in West Lincoln.”

But some regional councillors raised concerns about the proposal at Thursday’s meeting.

St. Catharines Regional Coun. Brian Heit said if they want representation by population, then St. Catharines and Niagara Falls would get two more representatives each and Welland would get one more.

He said changing the make up should be well-thought out, not just adding one person to council.

“If we’re going to review, or think about adding a new representative for the town of West Lincoln, I believe all of the communities should be looked at, whether it be rep by pop or a different format,” Heit said.

Fellow St. Catharines Regional Coun. Kelly Edgar also said they need to make sure they modernize the entire council and not just one community.

But Grimsby Regional Coun. Tony Quirk said the region is close to representation by population already if they look at the elected members to regional council and not the mayors. “If West Lincoln were to get their seat we’d almost be spot on.”

Other councillors were concerned about adding bodies.

Niagara Falls Coun. Bob Gale said he couldn’t support adding to council’s size but would support a revamp of the current governance.

“We have to revamp everything we’ve got, because we just keep getting bigger and we’re doing a disservice to the public having so many elected politicians in our area,” Gale said.

Fellow Niagara Falls Coun. Selina Volpatti followed Gale with one word: “Ditto.”

Port Colborne’s David Barrick said he couldn’t support the request but it did highlight the need for a broader review. Barrick said Niagara Region is currently one of the largest councils in Canada and he doesn’t want it to become the largest.

“Problems are rarely solved by throwing more politicians at them.”

St. Catharines Walter Sendzik said he was supporting the motion because it starts the conversation about modernizing governance.

“Anyone who sits here and thinks we don’t need to do that needs to take a clear look, not just at the size of this council but how the region in an elected form operates,” Sendzik said.

“When you look at other communities that surround us that are doing much better, it’s not just about their proximity to Toronto, it’s about their ability to get things done. I think this opens up a great discussion moving forward.”

The Region’s request to the minister for permission to start the process of adding a member is only the first step.

If the minister agrees, the region would have to pass a by-law to change its composition and hold at least one public meeting. It would then have to get the idea passed through a “triple majority” process. That means it would have to be supported by the majority of regional councilors and the majority of Niagara’s 12 municipalities who represent the majority of voters in Niagara.

Getting all that done by Dec. 31 — the deadline to make the change before the 2018 election — wasn’t a timeline the Region’s clerk thought was do-able.

Clerk Laura Bubanko told councillors Thursday that past experience shows an average of seven months before a minister will provide the necessary regulation.

“I don’t think it’s going to meet that threshold unless there is some urgency that the minister will agree with to put it in place for the end of this year,” Bubanko said, adding they still have to go through the triple majority after hearing from the minister.

But Joyner said if he can get the letter in the minister’s hands in August and have a response by mid-October, he can start lobbying for the triple majority. The vote could be held at the last regional council meeting in December.

“It’s our time,” Joyner said. “At the end of the day, don’t hold us back in the west, because we’re coming.”

How they voted:

YES: Annunziata, Baty, Bentley, Burroughs, Darte, Diodati, Easton, Grenier, Jeffs, Joyner, MacGregor, Maloney, Quirk, Sendzik, Timms

NO: Barrick, Campion, D’Angela, Edgar, Gale, Heit, Maves, Redekop, Rigby, Volpatti

Niagara Region Population 2016

- Number of regional councillors ( )

Fort Erie (2) - 30,710

Grimsby (2) - 27,314

Lincoln (2) - 23,787

Niagara Falls (4) - 88,071

Niagara-on-the-Lake (2) - 17,511

Pelham (2) - 17,110

Port Colborne (2) - 18,306

St. Catharines (7) - 133,113

Thorold (2) - 18,801

Wainfleet (1) - 6,372

Welland (3) - 52,293

West Lincoln (1) - 14,500

— Source Niagara Region