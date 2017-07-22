Race track’s signature event Tuesday

The Fort Erie Race Track is saddling up for its signature event.

The 82nd run of the Prince of Wales stakes race will come out of the gate on Tuesday with the first race scheduled for 4:20 p.m., the regular post time for Twilight Tuesdays.

Early nominations closed with seven entries in the $500,000-purse contest, the second jewel in the Canadian triple crown of horse racing and the richest stakes race run on dirt in the country.

Early nominations have closed with some excellent contenders, including many of the starters from the Queen’s Plate at Woodbine earlier this month.

Holy Helena, winner of both the Woodbine Oaks and the Queen’s Plate has been nominated by Stronach Stables.

Also nominated is second-place Queen’s Plate finisher, Tiz a Slam, trained by Roger Attfield and owned by Chiefswood Stable, who has also entered Queen’s Plate starter Aurora Way.

Trainer Mark Casse has entered State of Honor, who competed in both the Queen’s Plate and the Kentucky Derby earlier this season.

The entries will close on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m., and supplemental nominations for horses not initially entered can be made until this time, says a press release from the track.

The post-position draw will take place at noon on Friday, also when it will be determined how many races are on the card for the day and what the projected post-time is for the stakes race.

“The Prince of Wales Stakes is our signature race at Fort Erie Race Track, and a highly anticipated event,” said Tom Valiquette, chief operating and financial officer of the Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium, the non-profit group that operates the track.

“If you’re new to the sport or a seasoned horseracing enthusiast, we encourage you to join us on July 25 for a truly exciting day of racing.”

Fans can dine from a variety of food trucks and also enjoy local Niagara wines.

After the races, The Figure Four will provide music at the Tiki Bar.

First race post time is 4:20 pm. Parking and admission are free for the Prince of Wales Stakes.