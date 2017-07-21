PHOTO: Bird's eye view
A bird's eye view from the top of the ferris wheel gives a glimpse of early carnival goers and some of the rides and activities available at the Robertson Amusements Carnival at the Seaway Mall on Friday evening. The carnival is open until Sunday. Laura Barton/Welland Tribune/Postmedia Network
A bird's eye view from the top of the ferris wheel gives a glimpse of early carnival goers and some of the rides and activities available at the Robertson Amusements Carnival at the Seaway Mall on Friday evening. The carnival is open until Sunday.