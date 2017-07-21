More cargo moving on seaway

Grain, iron ore, dry and liquid bulk and general cargo shipments through the St. Lawrence Seaway increased nearly 20 per cent so far this year as compared to last season at the same time, show figures released by the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.



From March to the end of June this year, 12,089,000 million metric tons of cargo moved through the 3,700-kilometre long system, compared to 10,082,000 metric tons in 2016.



“Seaway cargo shipments are a reflection of North American and global economic conditions in industries such as auto manufacturing, construction, mining and agriculture. Cargo volumes have improved in almost every category from iron ore and grain to road salt and construction materials compared to last spring,” said St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp president and CEO Terence Bowles in a release from the Marine Chamber of Commerce.



“Great Lakes-Seaway shipping is supporting domestic economic growth and international trade from provinces across Canada by providing reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation.”



Iron ore and general cargo saw the biggest jumps, at increases of 65.5 per cent and 28.71 per cent respectively over last year at the same time.



The release said Canadian domestic carriers load U.S. iron ore pellets at Minnesota ports/docks to ship to the Port of Quebec, where it is then transferred to larger ocean-going vessels for transport to Japan and China. General cargo shipments include specialized steel and aluminum ingots used in the automotive and construction industries



Dry bulk cargo - including materials like stone, cement, gypsum, road salt and potash - shipments from March 20 to June 30 totaled 3.4 million metric tons, up 17 per cent over the same period last year.



Coal shipments saw the biggest decrease at -16.03 per cent, with 668,000 metric tons moved in 2017 to date, compared to 795,000 metric tons last year.



The release said Canadian grain totaled 2.4 million metric tons, up 14 per cent, with vessels shipping a large carryover of Prairie and Ontario grain products from the fall harvest to overseas markets.



Some of the grain would have been been shipped through G3 Canada Ltd.’s new $50 million lake terminal at the Port of Hamilton, which features technology that maximizes facility load and unload speed. G3 Canada is a growing grain company which has grain handling facilities located at various points along the St. Lawrence Seaway.



"Fundamental to the business case for the new terminal is access to the St. Lawrence Seaway as the intent is to load both Great Lakes lakers and inbound salties to ship volume through this facility. The St. Lawrence Seaway is strategic to G3's western Canadian infrastructure as well as our facilities at Hamilton, Quebec City and Trois-Rivières,” said Karl Gerrand, G3 Canada CEO. “G3 Hamilton loaded its first vessel in the month of June and is gearing up for a strong fall program when farmers begin to harvest this year's crops."

