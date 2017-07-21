Lakeshore Catholic High School presents 2016-17 athletic awards
Lakeshore Catholic High School's 2016-17 athletes of the year, from left, Susan Santillon, junior female; Eric Joyce, junior male; Delaney Hall, senior female; and Marco Lariccia, senior male.
Lakeshore Catholic High School in Port Colborne presented 2016-17 school and team awards to the following student athletes:
ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
Senior male: Marco Lariccia
Senior female: Delaney Hall
Junior male: Eric Joyce
Junior female: Susan Santillon
TEAM AWARDS
Badminton, senior: Cristina Munoz, Erika Reddon
Badminton, junior: Novontay Brown,Adam Beacock-Schmura, Annie Culp, Melissa Loeffen
Baseball: Michael Athoe
Basketball, senior girls: Hanna Barrow, Alex Klauch, Hannah Peyton, Maddie Wilcox
Basketball, junior boys: Samuel Beifuss, Caleb McLean, Nick Qua
Basketball, junior girls: Keri Lynn Jones, Logan Tworcyzuck
Cross country, senior: Brooke Andrus, Emily Kacur, Britney McKee, Caitlyn Putney, Meghan Wing
Cross country, junior: Cori Macsai, Lauren Macsai, Susan Santillon, Julia Taras
Football, senior: Marco Lariccia, Eric Topp, Mathieu Vankerklei
Football, junior: Brody Crawford, Isaiah Mackie, Connor Ryerse, Creighton Schreyer
Golf, junior: Sasha Baker, Andrew Scott
Gymnastics, senior: Laura Ferreira
Gymnastics, junior: Susan Santillon
Hockey, boys varsity: Lucas Fabiani, Nolan Lynds, John Pennachio
Hockey, senior girls: Mary-Kate Pasincky, Emily Puchalski, Molly Sheehan, Meghan Wing
Hockey, junior boys: Ethan Culo, Jonah Devereux, Eric Joyce
Lacrosse, senior boys: Marco Lariccia, Tyler Latham, Nolan Lynds, Adam Nolan
Lacrosse, junior boys: Matt Hines, Tyler Flake
Rowing, senior: Devon Bythell
Rowing, junior: Jackson Climenhage, Liam Johnson, Devon McLeod, Mia Moreau, Riley O’Neill, Rowan O’Neill, McKenna Russell, Ryleigh Sliter
Rugby, senior: Hanna Barrow, Andrea Benner, Delaney Hall, Faith Hopkins, Victoria Klauck, Madison Wright
Soccer, senior boys: Tommy McCartney, Noah Pontello
Soccer, varsity girls: Emily Caldwell, Gabby DiFrancesco, Cori Macsai, Shaina Sollen
Soccer, junior boys: Samuel Beifuss, Darius Maddalena
Softball, senior girls: Sydney Porte, Maddie Wilcox, Riley Wright
Softball, junior girls: Abby Foster
Swimming, senior: Madison House
Swimming, junior: Connor Sneek
Tennis, senior: Cristina Munoz, Santana Sherwood
Tennis, junior: Tyler Van Gool
Track and field, junior: Johnny Jacob, Melissa Loeffen, Cori Macsai, Lauren Macsai
Volleyball, senior boys: Nicholas Beauregard, Tyler Latham, Noah Pontello, John Sferazza
Volleyball, senior girls: Delaney Hall, Cristina Munoz, Sydney Porte
Volleyball, junior boys: Novantay Brown, Jacob Eden, Eric Joyce
Volleyball, junior girls: Kendra Cousineau, Keri Lynn Jones, Melissa Loeffen, Emily Walker