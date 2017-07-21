Joey Priestley is the driver who has yet to be beat this season in the karting program at Merrittville Speedway.

Priestley raced to his seventh victory in as many starts in the Junior 2 division.

Week 7 action on the inside track at the Thorold speedway was also highlighted by two karters visiting victory lane for the third this season and two taking their second checkered flag of the year.

Only Seth Roy, who set the pace in the Senior Fun division feature, was a first-time winner Tuesday night.

Nigel Pendykoski, in Junior 1; and Jacob Mamo, Novice 1 and 2; each won for the third time this season. Noah Mamo, Junior Restricted; and Dylan Culp, Senior Animal; were the two-time winners.

Following are feature results as well as heat winners from this week’s karting program:

Designed Wright St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines Performance Manufacturing LO206 Novice 1 and 2 Division, eight laps: Jacob Mamo, Mason Hanel, Wayne Swinson, Chris Crowe, Gavin Lavallee, Scarlett Gaboury, Ben Colavecchia, Austin Nigh. Heat winners: Hanel, Nigh.

RCM Racing Equipment Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 1 Division, 15 laps: Nigel Pendykoski, Logan Iliffe, Hana Rothwell, Cohen Corbett, Jackson Maytum, Aiden Lavallee, Madelyn Goulding. Heat winners: Pendykoski, Goulding.

Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 2 Division, 15 laps: Joey Priestley, Owen Kaiser, Zach Trotter, Spencer Maytum. Heat winners: Kaiser, Priestley.

Superior PetroFuels Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior Restricted Division, 15 laps: Noah Mamo, Jaedon Lawson, Davis Grocott. Heat winner: Mamo, both heats.

Performance Manufacturing Senior Fun Division, 20 laps: Seth Roy, Tom Neale, Fern Bourque, John Pendykoski, Colton Lane, Cameron Lane, Mike Speck. Heat winner: Neale, both heats.

Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Performance Manufacturing Senior Animal Division, 20 laps: Dylan Culp, Travis Majuery, Kathleen Lampman, Gary Overholt. Heat winner: Culp, both heats.

Next week kart racing takes place on Wednesday rather than on Tuesday, the regular night.

Pits open at 5:30 p.m. and racing gets underway at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is free.