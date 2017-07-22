Family moves into Habitat-built home

It’s a dream come true for a local family who officially moved into a new home last week.

Scott and Kory, along with their two children, were given the keys at a Habitat for Humanity Niagara dedication ceremony on Friday, at the new house on Crescent Road in Fort Erie.

This competes the 11th build in Fort Erie and was completed in partnership with the organization’s Indigenous Housing Program, along with the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, an initiative that is building 150 homes in the country to celebrate the anniversary of Canada’s Confederation.

The house sits next to the home of Rocio and Carlos and their four children, a family from South America selected by Habitat for Humanity last year.

“The children have already become friends, playing with each other when their family visited their house during the build,” said Sandy Rempel, family services manager for Habitat Niagara.

Kory says she is thankful to be a part of the first Indigenous family to move into a home in the region.

“So many people have helped us achieve our dreams along the way,” she said at last week’s event, attended by several community members and dignitaries.

“Never forget where you came from and who was there to help you.”

Qualified families purchase their Habitat home at fair market value with a no down payment and a no-interest mortgage for 15 years. They are also required to put in 500 hours of “sweat equity” during the construction of the home.

Homeowners also pay taxes on the property.

Established in 1993, Habitat Niagara will build its 57th home in the region later this year, with help from its sponsors and community partners.