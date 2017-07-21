Change text size for the story

Denis Morris Catholic High School wrapped up 2016-17 by presenting school and team awards to the following student athletes:

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Senior male: Cal Sentance

Senior female: Erin Kenny

Junior male: Owin Hendsbee

Junior female: Elizabeth Scozzafava

TEAM AWARDS

Badminton, boys: Owin Hendsbee, most valuable

Badminton, girls: Bleona Demiri, most valuable

Baseball, boys: Caden Wisniewski, most valuable

Basketball, senior boys: Mitchell McArthur, most valuable; Eamon O’Shea Award, Ahmed Hamid

Basketball, junior boys: Noah Honsberger, most valuable

Basketball, senior girls: Erin Kenny, most valuable

Basketball, junior girls: Cayla Mirabella, most valuable

Cross country, boys: Aidan Lawr, most valuable

Cross country, girls: Andrea Miotto, most valuable

Curling, boys: Michael Popoli, most valuable

Curling, girls: Kira Petriello, most valuable

Dance: Sadie Difrusio, Coaches Award

Football, senior: Travis Arp, most valuable; Jack Andrews, graduating lineman; Owen Wallace, Coaches Award

Football, junior: Nick Sestilli, most valuable, offence; Ryan Brady, most valuable, defence

Golf, boys: Shane Watts, most valuable

Golf, girls: Kira Petriello, most valuable

Hockey, senior boys: Carter Zavitz, most valuable; Conner Hendsbee, Coaches Award

Hockey, junior boys: Andrew Roselli, most valuable

Hockey, girls: Sara Olsen, most valuable; Alyssa Paddy, Coaches Award

Lacrosse: Carter Zavitz, most valuable

Rowing, senior boys: Jonah Schenck, most valuable

Rowing, junior boys: Michael Hockey, most valuable

Rowing, senior girls: Isabell Matwijow, most valuable

Rowing, junior girls: Breanna Merritt, most valuable

Rowing, coxswain: Megan Favero, most valuable

Soccer, senior boys: Michael Fernandez, Adam Aiello Memorial Plaque, for dedication; Evan Charnock, Coaches Award

Soccer, junior boys: Michael DiMaurizo, most valuable

Soccer, senior girls: Cara Aitchison, Coaches Award

Squash, co-ed: Kaitlyn Argentino, most valuable female; Matthew Szeplaki, most valuable male

Swimming, co-ed: Kamryn Wilson Laplante, most valuable senior female; Daniel Nejman, most valuable senior male; Briar Pugh, most valuable junior female

Tennis, co-ed: Ashley DeMita, most valuable female; Ryan Miotto, Cal Sentance, most valuable male

Track and field, co-ed: Jaden Bodogh De Lima, most valuable female; Daniel Nejman, most valuable male

Volleyball, senior boys: Mitchell McArthur, most valuable-Elizabeth

Volleyball, junior boys: Michael Conlon, most valuable

Volleyball, senior girls: Natasha Kuehnen, most valuable

Volleyball, junior girls: Melanie Altamirano, most valuable

at