Weekend looks promising for Welland Rib Fest

People will have the opportunity to sink their teeth into delicious food while sipping craft beer at this year’s Welland Rib Fest.

The three-day event, hosted by the Northern Heat Rib Series, is back for its third year this weekend at the Niagara Regional Exhibition Fairgrounds and event creator Justin Brown said craft beer is also on the menu this year.

“We were looking for different ways to add to the experience of the event,” he said, adding that it was he and his team that approached the craft beer vendors to be included in the event.

He said it will fit in well with the atmosphere, creating this sense of being at home in the backyard with the barbecue going.

Along with the five ribbers, there will be six craft beer vendors, including Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery and Barnstormer Brewing and Distilling Co.

The event, starting Friday, also features other food such as burgers, ice cream, poutine and funnel cakes; there are vegetarian and vegan options, too. Also packed into the weekend are live music, games, dancing, inflatables, a charity dunk tank, a raffle for a Jeep Rangler and other activities, ensuring there is something to enjoy for everyone in the family.

Brown is confident this year’s Rib Fest will be a hit and he’s looking forward to a strong turnout. Although there was some uncertainty earlier in the year after people confused the Welland Rib Fest with the Welland Rotary Rib Fest, which shut down before it even began, he said he managed to get enough vendors for the event.

Rib Fest takes place at the fairgrounds Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are no entry or parking fees, but there are fees to participate in other aspects of the event.

