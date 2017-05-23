Stamford ready to celebrate 160 years

Stamford Collegiate will celebrate its 160th anniversary with what’s expected to be a well-attended celebration at the Drummond Road high school June 10.

“I’m expecting a minimum of 500, but everyone keeps telling me I should be prepared for 1,000,” said principal Ann Gilmore.

“I’m like where is everyone going to park if 1,000 people come?”

Gilmore said the gym, cafeteria and foyer will be prepared to handle any spill over.

“I think that one thing that has never changed is the culture here,” said Gilmore.

“We bleed orange and black. Once you’re a hornet, you’re always a hornet. There’s this sense of family at this school.”

The school will host an open house and free afternoon tea from 1-4 p.m.

In the evening, the school will host a licensed event from 7-11:30 p.m.

With a $20 ticket, visitors will receive a commemorative lanyard, a door prize ticket and unlimited hors d’oeuvre appetizers throughout the evening, said Gilmore.

There will be a cash bar and three bands are scheduled to perform throughout the night.

The event will also feature a silent auction and a penny raffle.

“So far, I think we have close to $4,000 worth of things that have been donated,” said Gilmore.

She said money raised during the event will go towards school programs, such as its breakfast and lunch programs for at-risk students.

Gilmore said Stamford had a celebration for its 150th anniversary and was going to hold off until 175 before having another shindig.

But she said officials wanted to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary this year, and “sort of honour the fact that we’re actually older than Canada.”

Gilmore said the idea for the event came from teachers and alumni.

She said Stamford has been located at the same location since it opened, although much of it has undergone quite a lot of renovations.

“There’s still pieces of it, especially down below me, that are ancient. They even say that this is one of the most haunted places. My teachers are trying to convince me to let some kind of ghost crew in here. Folks that are here understand the building. It’s hard to explain it when you’re not living it, but when you’re here, it’s a sense of family and support and then you end up just loving the school.”

For tickets, call 905-354-7409.

