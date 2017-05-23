ND girls going for lacrosse gold

Notre Dame is in Durham Region this week hoping to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their last Ontario girls high school field lacrosse championship by winning another gold medal.

A title at the two-day competition getting underway today in Oshawa and Whitby would be the third ever for the Fighting Irish, who won back-to-back championships in 2011 and 2012.

Notre Dame returned to provincials for the first time since 2015 by edging the McKinnon Park Blue Devile 9-8 in the Southern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (SOSSA) championship.

Cassidy Dawn, with a hat trick; Emma Mete and Olivia Turko, two goals each; Jaimie Rainville and Ailene Zamora found the back of the net as the Irish avenged an 8-7 loss in overtime at a tournament in Hamilton near the start of the season.

With the win, the Wellanders denied their familiar foes from Caledonia a fourth straight SOSSA title.

Sydney Patten turned away 10 shots in net and backstopped a Notre Dame defence that included Lexi Ciolfi, Liz Momot, Sam Morningstar and Sydney Tomaino.

After McKinnon Park jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Irish went on a five-goal run and were up 5-3 heading into the break in the provincial qualifier played on the turf field at Brock University.

McKinnon opened the final half with three straight goals and took an 8-7 lead after the teams exchanged goals with three minutes remaining in regulation.

Turko’s second of the game tied the score and, with time running out, Mete’s go-ahead goal turned out to be the winner as Notre Dame held onto the ball and ran out the clock.

“We knew that this game was going to be a battle from start to finish and it was exactly that,” Agi Mete, head coach of the Fighting Irish, said. “This was probably one of the most exciting games our team has ever played in.”

Mete, who guided Notre Dame to a 21-9 record this year and to a silver medal at provincials in 2010 and 2013, said the team is “thrilled” to be heading back to the all-Ontario championship as the SOSSA representative.

“The girls worked hard all season for this goal.”

Notre Dame advanced to the rematch with McKinnon Park by defeating the Holy Cross Raiders 9-4 in the semifinals to become the first-ever Niagara Catholic Athletic Association girls field lacrosse champions.

McKinnon Park grounded the Hagersville Hawks 15-6 in the other semifinal at SOSSA.

The Irish’s last appearance in provincials was two years ago when they finished sixth overall after being awarded an at-large bid.

In addition to action on this side of the border, Notre Dame also played games in Cleveland, Erie, Pa., and in western New York this season.

This has already been a memorable year for girls field lacrosse at Notre Dame. In April the 2012 Ontario championships were introduced as part of the Welland Sports Wall of Fame’s 2017 induction class.

However, the school requested that formal induction be postponed until next year so more former team members can come back to Welland for the ceremony.

