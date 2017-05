Change text size for the story

Welland Fire and Emergency Services calls for May 19, 2017



12:26 a.m. - Darby Rd. - Rubbish fire

1:30 a.m. - First Ave. - Medical assist

7:53 a.m. - Wilson Rd. - Medical assist

9:02 a.m. - Balsam St. - Lawn Mower fire

9:25 a.m. - First Ave. - Medical assist

10:51 a.m. - Burgar St. - Medical assist

12:49 p.m. - Ross St. - Unknown 911

17:59 p.m. - Steel St. - Medical assist