Two of Niagara’s three junior B lacrosse teams have reached the halfway point of their respective 20-game Ontario Lacrosse Association regular seasons.

The St. Catharines Spartans (4-6) currently sit in third spot in the South West Division standings. Kealon Pilon leads the Spartans with 27 goals and 26 assists on the season.

In fact, the 53 points puts Pilon sixth overall in league scoring

St. Catharines dropped two straight games losing 12-7 to the Hamilton Bengals on the road Thursday and, in what was its best performance of the season, a very hard-fought 11-8 loss to the Six Nations Rebels at home on Sunday.

Connor Aquanno and Mario Cato, with two goals apiece; John Andrew Kit, Mike Sanzone, Aaron Ward and Pilon found the back of the net for the Spartans versus Six Nations. Caito, with a hat trick; Pilon, two goals; , Jacob Edmands and Sanzone accounted for the St. Catharines offence in the game in Hamilton.

The Niagara Thunderhawks (3-6) last played last Tuesday night, losing 16-5 to Six Nations at home.

Matt Mines had a hat trick and Hunter Lemiuex and Chris Weier had one goal each as Niagara fell to 0-2 in league play versus the Rebels this season.

Lemieux continues to impress for the Thunderhawks scoring 21 goals and 42 points on the campaign.

Niagara is in fourth place in the South West Division.

The Welland Warlords (2-8), who currently occupy the basement of the South West Division, are coming off their second win of the season defeating the London Blue Devils 16-4 at home Saturday night. That came 24 hours after the Generals were roughed up 21-1 on the road at Six Nations.

Sam LeClair, with four goals; Brandon Porga, three; Tanner Main, Zach Main, two apiece; Peter Hrynick, Matt Marinier, Jack Miller, Brodie Thoms and Nick Villella scored for Welland in the win, while Talon Badawey found the back of the net in the loss to the Rebels.

Porga’s 50 points, on 19 goals and 31 helpers; is not only tops on Welland, but also puts the Generals veteran seventh overall in league scoring right behind the Spartans’ Pilon.

Six Nations Rebels lead the South West Division standings with an 11-1 record, while 6-5 Hamilton is second in the five-team division.

If the playoffs were to start today none of the three local junior B teams would qualify for post-season play.

THE WEEK AHEAD

IN JUNIOR B LACROSSE

Following are home games for the upcoming week involving Niagara’s three junior B lacrosse teams:

Wednesday: Hamilton Bengals at Niagara Thunderhawks, 8 p.m., Meridian Credit Union Arena, Virgil.

Saturday: Elora Mohawks at Welland Generals, 7 p.m., Welland Main Arena

Sunday: Orangeville Northmen at St. Catharines Spartans, 7 p.m., Merritton Arena