Penny Coles

Niagara Advance

For the first time in 51 years, organizers of the Virgil Stampede in Niagara-on-the-Lake had a “situation” that caused them to shut down the event ahead of schedule Saturday evening.

It occurred toward the end of a very successful day to defuse a situation between teens, but the stampede opened Sunday as expected and organizers were looking forward to another successful day Monday.

Saturday was a day of record crowds, said Phil Leboudec, president of the Virgil Business Association, but by about 5 p.m., he and other volunteers noticed an “extremely large group” of teenagers congregating in one area.

“We’ve never seen that before. They weren’t going on rides, they didn’t have wristbands - they really stuck out. It was a different element - not the groups of families and friends we’re used to seeing.”

There was a “small skirmish” between a couple of kids, with a crowd of about 100 other teenagers surrounding them, and organizers were able to move in and break it up very quickly.

But when it happened a second time, the police were called, he said, and a decision was made to close the rides and shut down the stampede - at that time, around 8 p.m., there weren’t a lot of other people left on the rides or the grounds.

It was obvious the teenagers were there to cause trouble, and in discussion with the officers who had responded, it seemed the best thing to do was to send them home, he said.

“They were intent on causing mischief,” said Leboudec, adding he heard some teens had broadcast on social media a plan to settle their differences at the stampede.

‘It was a small group of kids who agreed to come here and do what they did, determined to fight or whatever they planned to do, and they had a captive audience, but it was dealt with swiftly. Within 45 minutes the place as empty,” he said.

“At no point did we let things get out of hand. I think we handled it well. We reacted quickly based on the situation as it happened. Never in 51 years have we had a situation like that - this was new to us. If going forward we have to do things differently so families and kids can have a good time, that’s what we’ll do.”

Leboudec said Saturday had been a record-breaking day for crowds, and the disturbances that shut down the event later was taking away from the fact that the demolition derby, the main attraction of the day, “was fantastic, and very successful. We had a phenomenal day.”

The VBA had arranged to have security for the three-day event, but Leboudec heard Saturday morning the security firm had cancelled at the last minute, and attempts to find replacements were not successful. However he had made arrangements by Sunday to have Niagara Regional Police auxiliary officers on the property for Monday.

He said he heard arrests had been made Saturday evening, but as far as he knew that was after the sports park was emptied and off the stampede grounds.

Staff Sgt. Paul Koscinski of the Niagara Regional Police said officers responding to the call reported there were “some disturbances, some fights, some accusations of assaults,” and two men from St. Catharines, an 18-year-old and a 32-year-old, were arrested and charged with assault.

The arrests were a result of separate incidents, he said, one of them at 10 p.m. at the entrance to the sports park. He couldn’t confirm when or where the other arrest had occurred.

Leboudec said he was looking forward to a great day Monday, with a horse show and other entertainment as planned.

The gates will open Monday at 9:30 a.m., with the midway running from 10 a.m. to closing, a miniature horse show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free activities in a kids’ pavilion from 11 a.m to 5 p.m., the outdoor food court, London Reptiles outside the Centennial arena and a ventriloquist and magician inside the arena in the afternoon.

The traditional fireworks display will wrap up the event Monday at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 for those aged 15 and up.