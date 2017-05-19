Fire at race track causes $1,000 in damage

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

A fire at the Fort Erie Race Track on Wednesday caused only $1,000 but it could have been a lot worse, says deputy fire chief Keith German.

In the late afternoon, the fire department was called to the 120-year-old building for reports of smoke filling the media office on the fourth floor.

German says a contractor was working in that area of the building, cutting and drilling around a window, when a small fire started.

“He created enough heat and sparks and got some of the paper insulation burning,” German explained as the cause.

An aerial truck was used to combat the small fire but if the incident had been more serious and affected a larger portion of the facility, requiring firefighters to use the building’s many flights of stairs to travel further into the large structure, things may not have ended as well as they did on Wednesday.

“It’s an old building that’s been chopped up, modified, built onto – it’s a maze,” said German.

The Fort Erie Race Track’s communications department says the incident occurred in an area not regularly used or accessed by the public and that it will not have an impact on opening day, which is May 30.