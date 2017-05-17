Motorcyclist killed in Fort Erie

A Fort Erie motorcyclist has died following a collision on the Niagara Parkway Tuesday night.



At approximately 7:40 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a motor-vehicle collision on the Niagara Parkway, at Schweigler Road, in Fort Erie.



Niagara Regional Police said a 54-year-old resident of Fort Erie was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on the Niagara Parkway with two other motorcycles following in his group.



Police said the rider lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the northbound lane.



At the same time, a 33-year-old Fort Erie man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe and towing a boat northbound on the Niagara Parkway.



Police said the Harley Davidson rider collided with the front of the Chevrolet and he suffered life-threatening injuries.



The rider was transported to an unspecified hospital out of the country where died.



Police said the driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries but did not require any medical treatment.



The two other motorcyclists were not involved in the collision.



The collision remains under investigation.