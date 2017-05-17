Letters to the editor

Our readers write about regional council's behaviour and people's hate toward others.

Regional council is an embarrassment

I am tired. I am so tired of asking regional council to follow a code of conduct. To treat residents with respect. To follow through on their promises. To remember that young people are watching them and that their behaviour has an impact.

I have no problem when councillors disagree with my point of view or with one another, but I do take issue when councillors block citizens from participating in the conversation — this has happened to me on two occasions.

I became engaged in regional politics when a councillor used social media to spread hateful comments in an attempt to isolate some citizens from the greater Niagara population. I quickly realized that it was a symptom of a much greater problem. I asked for a response from every regional councillor and only a few replied and their responses were very disappointing.

Some argued that freedom of speech supersedes any code, as does freedom of religion. To me that is an ignorant, insulting response.

We also have laws that are there to protect each of us from hate speech — these councillors should get familiar with the Criminal Code.

Here’s what I’ve been told by some regional councillors: Having an integrity commissioner will cost the taxpayers a lot of money; A lot of complainers are people who lost in elections; This is spin and nothing more; and, if I don’t like what a councillor has to say I should commence a lawsuit.

This year Niagara Region plans to spend $1.6 billion. Having an integrity commissioner present will cost the taxpayers less than 0.0015 per cent of that … so it’s obviously not about money.

I am truly embarrassed that this group is representing our Region.

Haley Bateman

St. Catharines

Hate is taught

I find it rather contradictory when one uses their Christianity as their reason for “their disgust” about LGBT issues.

Doesn’t God love everyone? I grew up in the 1970s with interracial parents and I know my family was looked upon with “disgust.” We’ve come a long way, baby, and thankfully interracial families are seen through a different lens.

Why? Because society has come to accept the fact that two people with different coloured skin should be allowed to fall in love and create a life together without the interference from closed-minded people. Racism is taught.

Fast forward to present day, with light being shone upon LGBT issues. Hopefully, as time goes on, gay couples will be looked at with that different lens, too. Think of how ridiculous it seems now to hear of situations interracial couples went through to be together. Today’s millennial generation is so much more accepting. Hate is taught. We are nearing a time when members of the LGBT community will be looked upon with as much acceptance as interracial couples are and will be able to love who they want without worrying about people’s disgust.

To (letter writer) P. Nemeth: Why do you care so much about how other people live their lives? If you feel disgust over a newspaper article, then don’t read it. Turn the page. If a TV portrays a gay couple, turn the channel. Times are changing my friend. I really wish closed minds had closed mouths.

Kim Carter

Niagara Falls