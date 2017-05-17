Cemetery project will honour war dead

A large-scale project has started at Fairview Cemetery that involves restoring two Fields of Honour and creating a more prominent memorial for the Unknown Soldier.

The project, which will cost more than $300,000 is expected to be done by the end of July.

It’s a collaboration between the City of Niagara Falls, the federal government, the Order of St. George, the Lincoln and Welland Regiment, local legions and various community members.

Fairview Cemetery, located at Stanley Avenue and Morrison Street, is home to approximately 200 veteran and war-dead graves across two Fields of Honour — Section 4 and Section M.

Over time, natural forces have caused the monuments to heave, said Mark Richardson, the city’s manager of cemetery services.

In addition to the poor aesthetic, this no longer meets official specifications set by Veterans Affairs Canada.

Restoration work includes the removal, restoration and re-installment of every existing upright monument and the replacement of damaged monuments.

Both fields will be regraded and landscaped.

Landscaping includes redevelopment of the Flag Gardens, the proposed site for two of the four plantings of Vimy Oaks.

New upright monuments will be installed for every unmarked grave and those with flat markers.

All removals, re-installation of existing uprights, excavation of channel compacted granular foundations, and installation of precast concrete bases have been completed.

In collaboration with Last Post Fund, Veterans Affairs Canada and the Common Wealth War Graves Commission, investigative steps and information gathering necessary to do a complete restoration of each Field of Honour have been completed.

Monument restoration work is being done by a specialist following the maintenance guidelines and standards set by Veterans Affairs Canada.

Campbell Monuments is supplying the monuments.

The remains of the Unknown Soldier rest in Section M of the Field of Honour, identified with a flat marker.

In collaboration with the Order of St. George, Niagara Falls legions and the Lincoln and Welland Regiment, plans for the new memorial site are now in design phase.

A memorial plaza will be installed on one of Fairview Cemetery’s vacant islands providing a dominant and highly visible spot, centrally located between the two Fields of Honour, and eventually serving as a third.

The tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be represented by a large, raised crypt monument.

At least two Vimy Oaks will be planted there.

Steps are also underway to develop a large memorial that will properly recognize all unknown soldiers.

Richardson said the project started out as a restoration of the two Fields of Honour.

Then last year, Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates approached city council to ask the municipality to do more to recognize the Unknown Soldier’s final resting place.

Richardson said after that, several organizations got on board to help with the project.

“Things just kind of spiraled in such an incredible way,” he said.

“The Lincoln and Welland Regiment got involved because the badges that were found with our Unknown Soldier when he was discovered were from the Lincoln and Welland Regiment.”

Richardson also credited the local legions and Larry Vaughan, from Ground Aerial Maintenance Services and a member of the Order of St. George, for also being partners.

Richardson said those organizations have raised money to help with the Unknown Soldier memorial, and are looking to raise more through in-kind donations.

The federal government, through Veterans Affairs Canada and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, is providing $75,000 for monument restoration.

The city will contribute about $200,000.

“I’m really quite overwhelmed by the response,” said Richardson.

“Of course this year being Canada’s 150th, we thought here’s a wonderful opportunity for cemetery services and the City of Niagara Falls to recognize those who made everything possible — those who served before us and gave their lives and made it possible for us to celebrate 150 years of freedom and peace and enjoying the rights and privileges that we do.”

An official military funeral will be held in September to re-inter the remains of the Unknown Soldier at this new and final resting place.

Richardson said several important dignitaries will be invited to the event, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

