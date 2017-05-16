Truck of donations for Diabetes Canada campaign

The Fonthill Lionesses are calling their recent Fill-a-Truck for Diabetes Canada event a success.

Club secretary, Linda Roach, said everything came together nicely, including the weather which had been forecasting a cloudier day.

“We had a great day and we’re really pleased,” Roach said.

It was the third time the Fonthill Lioness Club hosted the event, which is part of the Diabetes Canada Clothesline program. The program collects gently used items to donate to Value Village locations.

On May 13, the day Roach and other Lionesses collected, she said they ended up with 116 bags and 137 boxes of clothes and household items to donate. There were also 14 boxes of books given to the cause.

“That’s what you do to give back to the community,” Roach said, adding how appreciative the club is of the community support.

She said they didn’t collect as much as their inaugural year, but they had more goods to pile into the donation truck this year than last.

Based on this year’s success, Roach said the club is hoping to collect for the cause again next year around the same time.

